The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has extended the deadline for applications for the position of chair of the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI).

The original closing date for applications was Thursday, May 23. The new deadline is noon on Thursday, June 6.

The total time commitment for the chair of the AFBI board is 40 days per annum and is remunerated at £28,049 per annum.

It is expected that the successful candidate will be appointed for a three-year period from September 1, 2024.

AFBI, an executive non-departmental public body sponsored by DAERA, undertakes scientific work in the fields of agriculture, animal health and welfare, food, fisheries, forestry, the natural environment and rural development and enterprise.

The work of AFBI helps to enable the Northern Ireland agri-food industry to market products nationally and internationally and helps protect animal and plant health.

AFBI also works to ensure the safety of Northern Ireland’s food, contributes to the protection of its terrestrial and marine environments and is important to its long-term economic and environmental sustainability, DAERA said.

AFBI chair

In the job description for the position of AFBI chair, Northern Ireland’s agriculture minister Andrew Muir said the chosen candidate will take the organisation through “significant challenges” in the coming years.

“As AFBI chair you will lead the board to deliver its statutory functions and lead AFBI in its research and scientific services and services to government, non-governmental organisations and commercial organisations,” he said.

“You will establish and maintain effective governance and oversight of the AFBI, ensuring the proper stewardship of public funds and accounting for how AFBI’s resources are used to best effect.

“If you have a record of accomplishment of leadership and senior management achievement; the ability to demonstrate innovation and deliver successful change; and want to make a purposeful contribution to scientific services and to our environment, I hope that you will apply.”

The board of AFBI currently comprises of a chair, deputy chair and 11 members appointed by Minister Muir.

The board meets a minimum of 10 times per annum and members may also be nominated to serve on sub-committees that also meet regularly.

The AFBI board currently has five sub-committees: