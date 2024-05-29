The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has confirmed that finalisations for over 300 farmers still awaiting eco-scheme payments for 2023 will be completed by June 30 this year.

To date, eco-scheme payments have been issued to 119,165 farmers with a total value of €309 million paid.

This is following payments worth €345,952 issued to farmers last week.

The eco-scheme was introduced for the first time as part of Ireland’s Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) Strategic Plan 2023-2027.

The payment rate depends on uptake, but is likely to be in the region of €60 to €65 for all eligible hectares covered by the commitments undertaken as part of the scheme.

Eco-scheme

At least 25% of the national direct payment budget must go towards the scheme.

This is mandatory for EU countries to include in their plans, but participation from farmers is voluntary and they have the opportunity to opt in or out on an annual basis.

According to the EU Commission, there was concern initially from agricultural ministers across the EU on the popularity of the scheme.

However, now that the scheme is in operation, it is actually oversubscribed across many member states, according to the commission.

This voluntary scheme, open to all active farmers, rewards actions that are beneficial to the climate, environment, water quality and biodiversity.

The aim of the scheme is to reward farmers, from all farming sectors and from different levels of intensity, for undertaking actions that are beneficial to the climate.

It supports practices such as organic farming, agro-ecological practices, precision farming, agro-forestry or carbon farming, as well as animal welfare improvements.