The ‘Blue Jean Country Queen Festival’ will host a ‘Toy Tractor Run’ in Fair Green, Athboy Co. Meath, where children will take the spotlight on Sunday, June 2.

Last year’s tractor run consisted of 100 children showcasing their toy ride-on tractors of “various descriptions” around the green, and it is considered one of the “main attractions” of the day, according to the organisations.

They added that it “would be great” if this year’s event could beat last year’s record number of 100 children and their tractors.

You can register your child/children by emailing the event organisers. Details can be found on the event’s Facebook page.

The entry fee is free, however, any donations made go towards the upkeep of the Fair Green.

Children taking part should be at the Fair Green from 1:00p.m to 2:00p.m. The run will begin at 2:30p.m.

All registered participants will be entered into a draw to win a “brand new” John Deere child’s electric Gator, sponsored by Meath Farm Machinery.

Rules for the tractor run:

No electric/battery powered ride-ons allowed;

No scooters or bicycles;

Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Other events taking place on the green include: a puppet show; face painting; live music; craft stalls; food vendors, and fun races.

There will also be an opportunity to meet all of the Blue Jean Country Queen participants who are representing their counties, before one of them is crowned ‘Queen’ at midnight.

More information about the Blue Jean Country Queen Festival can be accessed via its Facebook and website.

Memorial tractor run

On Monday, June 3, the family of Barry Coyne from Co. Meath have organised a tractor run in aid of their “son, brother, father and best friend who left too soon”.

The Coyne family added that they are so “appreciative” of any donations and they can help someone out there “battle through those dark times”. Memorial tractor run for Barry Coyne Source: GoFundMe

Registration for the run will start at 9:00a.m in Castlejordan community centre and the run will begin at 11:00a.m.

The money raised will go towards Suicide Awareness charities.