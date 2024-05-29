Early indications are showing the potential for the arrival of more settled weather later this week, according to the latest national weather forecast from Met Éireann.

The settled weather is expected to arrive tomorrow afternoon (Thursday, May 30) and remain in place for the course of the June bank holiday weekend.

Farmers across the country will welcome the potential arrival of more settled conditions and if the dry weather prevails, contractors across the country are expected to be extremely busy harvesting bale and pit silage the length and breadth of the country.

According to Met Éireann, today (Wednesday, May 29) will see some clear spells, however, there will be scattered showers across the country and these will be heaviest and most frequent in northern areas.

Lowest temperatures today are expected to range from of 7°C to 10°C in a moderate north-westerly breeze.

The national forecaster has also said there will be a few rain showers around on Thursday morning, but these will clear leaving dry weather with some sunny spells later in the day.

Highest temperatures on Thursday are expected to range from 12°C to 17°C in a moderate to fresh north-westerly breeze.

Thursday nights’ weather is forecast to be dry, with long clear spells and lowest temperatures of 5°C to 9°C in a light north-westerly wind.

Friday’s weather is forecast to be dry and sunny, with light northerly winds and highest temperatures of 14°C to 19°C with conditions forecast to be coolest near north-facing coasts.

Friday night is expected to be dry with long clear spells and light northerly winds. A few pockets of mist and fog may form overnight and lowest temperatures are expected to range from 5°C to 9°C.

Saturday, June 1 is forecast to be dry with sunny spells in most areas, although conditions are expected to be cloudy at times near northern coasts. Highest temperatures of 15°C to 20°C with light northernly winds are expected.

Sunday, June 2, is looking cloudier but largely dry, with highest temperatures of 17°C to 22°C generally but cooler towards northern coasts.