Sustainability is set to take centre stage as part of a packed programme for the Tullamore Show and FBD National Livestock Show which takes place on Sunday, August 11.

Along with the expansion of the Sustainable Livestock Village, which was introduced last year, there will be a new “Speaker Corner”, sponsored by FBD Insurance.

This area will host a range of experts who will share their knowledge on various sustainable topics throughout the day.

Tullamore Show

Organisers of the Tullamore Show and FBD National Livestock Show said that this year’s event will feature the first ever 4- and 5-star multi breed ram and ram lamb class as part of over 130 sheep classes on offer.

2024 will see a record-breaking number of breeds in the sheep section due to the introduction of the Belclare and Scottish Blackface breed.

The cattle section will be hosting the four national breeds including Simmental, Charolais, Hereford and Limousin.

With around 300 classes, fans of pedigree cattle will have plenty to discuss around the rings. The senior commercial champion owned and shown by Davina, Clive, William and Adam Stevenson from Donegal are presented with the awards by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue TD; Joseph Molloy show chairman; Pat Gilligan FBD; Michael Dolan, head of commercial cattle and Ray Brady ISA president at Tullamore Show 2023. Picture: Alf Harvey.

While the equine section is set to launch its first ever presentation area at this year’s event.

Entries for the show at the Butterfield Estate, Blueball will close the July 1 for postal and on July 5 for online entries.

Outside of the livestock rings, the popular Odlums pavilion will return with new a chef at the helm, Aisling Larkin.

Launch

The launch of this year’s schedule of classes coincided with the Tullamore Show sponsors night held recently in The Old Warehouse which is owned by Offaly native and golfer Shane Lowry.

The night’s guest speaker Joe Burke, senior manager for meat and livestock with Bord Bia, highlighted the importance of sustainability.

“Naturally Irish farmers are more conscious of this, and the definition of sustainability is basically being able to sustain production and continues to do so in a way that does not compromise the future generations,” he said.

The Sustainable Livestock Village at Tullamore Show is run in partnership with Bord Bia.

Along with acknowledging the support of sponsors, chair of Tullamore Show Joe Molloy thanked site owners Anne Marie Butterfield and Stephen McQuade, the car park owners and local residents for their continuous cooperation.

Pat Gilligan FBD head of sales in the midlands and western region, added that FBD was proud to be the title sponsor of the show.

“Tullamore Show and FBD National Livestock Show is a wonderful reflection of all that is positive within Ireland’s livestock and farming sector,” he said.



