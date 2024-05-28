Competitors from across the globe will descend on Co. Galway this weekend for the All-Ireland and All Nationals Sheep Shearing and Woolhandling Championships.

The organisers of “Kepak Shearfest” at Mountbellew Mart have billed the two-day event, starting on Saturday (June 1), as “the Olympics of sheep shearing”.

There will be 13 different titles on offer for the competitors from Ireland, Northern Ireland, England, Scotland, Wales, France, Australia and New Zealand.

The categories in the championships include, novice; woolhandling; junior; intermediate; blade; senior; Ireland versus Northern Ireland; and best family shearing and woolhandling.

Crowds attending the event will be able to see masterful shearers swiftly maneuvering through fleece, along with meticulous woolhandlers deftly sorting and preparing wool.

Sheep shearing

Outside of the competitions, attendees can enjoy music, raffles, cookery demonstrations, pedigree and rare breeds shows, crafts, and shopping.

The programme also includes entertainment for children, fashion and beauty shows, food trucks, sheepdog trials, and the Irish wool experience.

The fun is set to continue into the evening with two nights of live music concerts at “Martbeat”.

Performers on the lineup include Mike Denver, George Murphy and the Rising Sons, Michael English, and Cliona Hagan.

Brian McHale, the event organiser from Mountbellew Mart said that the event will offer a chance to showcase the region.

“The event will promote the west of Ireland and Irish wool to a worldwide audience,” he said.

Event partners include The Irish Sheep Shearers Association, Mountbellew Agricultural College, and Mountbellew Vintage Club.

David Mannion from Kepak Athleague said that the processor is very proud to support the event.

The company has been operating from its Athleague site for over 37 years, employing over 300 people.

“We are delighted to be involved in an event that the entire local community has rallied behind, and we hope you and your families have a great day,” he said.