The Irish Charolais Cattle Society has appointed a new breed secretary to replace Nevan McKiernan who stepped down from the role in January after serving eight years in the position.

Agriland can reveal that Shanon Kinahan from Co. Limerick, has been confirmed as the new breed secretary of the Irish Charolais Cattle Society.

The new breed secretary is well known amongst both pedigree and commercial show cattle enthusiasts across the country.

She has previously worked as a livestock photographer and is currently working in the farming media sector.

Agriland understands that Kinahan will take up her new role with the society on July 1.

In other news from the cattle breed society, Aiden Mac Hale from Co. Mayo has been elected as the society president following the society’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) in March.

Having previously served as vice-president for the last two years, he took over as president in April from fellow Co. Mayo man, Oliver Connolly.

Meanwhile, taking up the role of vice-president is David Erskine from Co. Monaghan while Peter Daveron from Co. Galway will stay on as treasurer for another term.

The breed society is set to host the National Charolais Show for 2024 at the National Livestock Show in Tullamore, Co. Offaly on Sunday, August 11, 2024.

The National Charolais Calf Show is expected to take place at Elphin Mart in Co. Roscommon in September.

North Eastern Charolais Club calf show

The North Eastern Charolais Club hosted its annual event the ‘Rising Stars Calf Show’ on Saturday, May 18, at Ballyjamesduff Co-op Mart in Co. Cavan.

There was “quite a spectacle of pedigree Charolais calves exhibited” according the club’s secretary, Michael Carey who said “this was the second time the event has been held”.

This years’ event proved to have built on last year’s success with higher entries and what was described as “a fantastic display of quality calves being shown”.

There were nine classes in total for pedigree bulls and heifers aged from June 2023 right up to spring 2024.

Claiming the ‘Rising Stars Calf Champion’ title was the November 2023-born heifer Rockvalley Udaya ET,shown by Niall and Simone Maguire from Co. Monaghan.