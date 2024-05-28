The National Biomethane Strategy, which will be brought to cabinet today (Tuesday, May 28), will “play a key role” in retaining the nitrates derogation, according to one MEP.

Billy Kelleher, who is running to retain his seat in the Ireland South constituency at the upcoming European elections, said that the speedy implementation of the strategy will “determine its true value to Ireland”.

“While today is a major milestone for Ireland as the government publishes its first ever national biomethane strategy, it must be followed up with investment, speedy planning decisions, and certainty for farmers if it is to have any real value for Ireland,” Kelleher said.

“While this strategy is very welcome, it was always a no-brainer…for Ireland to get actively involved in anaerobic digestion (AD). We are already far behind most other similarly-sized countries such as Denmark.

“The requirement to build at least 200 AD units will be a massive undertaking. I’ve met with owners and operators of a number of existing AD facilities in Ireland and they speak consistently about the planning and regulatory headaches they must deal with on a consistent basis,” the Fianna Fáil MEP said.

He added: “Setting out a strategy is only the first part. Ireland is really good at publishing strategies but we need to be honest with ourselves, we aren’t very good at implementing them.”

Kelleher said that Ireland will struggle to meet its 2030 emissions reduction targets as the country “simply places too many barriers in front of progress”, and he claimed that the “public good is never prioritised”.

“This can’t be allowed to happen to the biomethane strategy. It’s too important for our climate and too important for our agri-food sector.

“Funding must be made available. The planning system and community-led ‘NIMBY-ism’ must not be allowed to scupper developments and progress, and farmers must be offered guaranteed incomes to give them the confidence to allow their land to be used as part of the overall process,” Kelleher said.

According to the MEP, a properly functioning biomethane sector in Ireland can “play a major role” in securing the continuation of the nitrates derogation.

“We have a plan now. There is no time to waste. We must implement it as quickly as possible,” Kelleher said.

The National Biomethane Strategy will be brought to cabinet today by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue and Minister for Environment, Climate and Communications Eamon Ryan.

The plan will be supported by an initial biomethane capital grant of €40 million, to encourage early adopters in the industry, with additional funding to be provided later as the strategy is implemented over the coming years.