The price difference between the highest and lowest-paying factory for certain cows is at almost €1/kg, according to the latest Department of Agriculture Food and the Marine (DAFM) figures.

Agriland conducted an analysis on the prices paid for cows at DAFM-approved factories across each grade using the latest available data from the week ending Sunday, May 19.

This data is available here on Agriland and is updated on a weekly basis for farmers to view.

In the R=3= grade cows, there was a significant 96c/kg variation in the highest and lowest prices reported for the week ending Sunday, May 19.

The top price reported for R=3= grade cows in the week ending Sunday, May 19, was €5.16/kg while the lowest reported price that week was €4.20/kg for the same grade of cows.

The average price paid for R=3= grade cows that week was €4.98/kg.

Looking at the O grade cows and the difference in price is not as high, although it is still significant.

In the same week mentioned above, the top price paid for O=3= grade cows was €4.63/kg while the lowest price paid for O=3= cows was €4.10/kg.

This indicates a difference of 53c/kg in the highest and lowest prices paid for O=3= cows in the week ending Sunday, May 19. The average price paid that week for cows of that grade was €4.45/kg.

According to figures from the Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC), the average overall O3 cow price in the ROI that week was approximately €4.30/kg which was higher than the average O3 cow price in Northern Ireland of €4.09/kg in the week ending Sunday, May 19.

The average O3 cow price in Scotland that week was €4.60/kg.

A 5-10c/kg difference in price between factory outlets is not uncommon but a difference of over 90c/kg between factories is significant.

Often some factories are stronger than others on price for certain types of cattle, depending on the range of jobs they have for the subsequent beef produced from these cattle.

It demonstrates the importance of farmers being aware of the general going rate on prices for cattle before selling them to, ensure they are getting a fair price and maximising the financial return for the produce from their farm.