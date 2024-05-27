The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) urged the public and commercial importers today (Monday, May 27) not to bring unchecked plants and plant products “that pose a risk” into the country.

The warning came as it was confirmed that Ireland has joined a European-wide campaign to safeguard plant health.

It is the second year of the “#PlantHealth4Life” campaign which aims to raise awareness of the “deep links between plant health and our everyday live”.

The campaign is led by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), the European Commission (EC), and 22 European countries.

The Minister of State for Land Use and Biodiversity, Pippa Hackett, said today that Ireland was “proud to stand alongside our European partners to raise awareness of the profound interdependence between plant health and our collective well-being”.

“This collaborative effort is a unique opportunity to engage citizens from all walks of life — be it the intrepid traveller, the conscientious gardener, or the vigilant parent — in safeguarding plant health,” the minister added.

Plants

According to EFSA many European citizens “still lack sufficient awareness of why plant health matters”.

It has pointed to climate change and human activities, such as trade and travel, which “put plants under heavy pressure”.

“The spread of plant pests and diseases can have devastating economic and environmental consequences.

“Think of the potato late blight, that in the mid-19th century led to a devastating loss of crops, which was a key factor in the Irish potato famine,” EFSA highlighted.

A key element of the campaign highlights the risks posed by travellers bringing home plants, flowers, seeds, fruits, or vegetables from outside the EU.

This is because these items may harbour plant pests or diseases detrimental to native flora.

Consumers are also only advised to buy plants and seeds online if accompanied by a valid phytosanitary or plant health certificate.

Louise Byrne, DAFM‘s deputy chief inspector and chief plant health officer for Ireland, said the department conducts “comprehensive inspections on imports of regulated plants and plant products”.

She added: “A critical element is educating the public across all spectrums, from commercial importers to amateur gardeners on the need for heightened awareness of the issues at stake and to not attempt to import unchecked plants and plant products that pose a risk to Ireland.”