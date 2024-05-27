Profitability and value chains are key issues to be addressed if the EU is to reduce its reliance on imported animal feed protein and to produce more of it here, according to the European Commission.

A recently-released study, carried out for the commission, found that ensuring profitability and strong value chains “remain central” to developing protein production in the EU.

Reducing dependence on feed imports can contribute to the EU’s strategic autonomy, the commission said.

Animal feed demand is set to remain stable at 71 million tonnes for 2023/2024 in crude protein this year. EU self-sufficiency for all source of protein is expected to be at 75%.

The EU remains fully sufficient in roughage, and it is still the main source of feed protein, representing 41% of total EU feed use. The share of all oilseed meals represents 27% of total feed protein use in the EU, and the share of cereals represents 21%. However, for oilseed meals, the EU only produces 27% of what it needs to feed its livestock sector.

The EU’s dependence on imports of protein products is linked to a number of issues, such as the average size of holdings; the available land on the continent; the competitiveness of different crops; and overall, less favourable soil and climate for specific products, like soya beans.

However, the bloc is making some progress, according to the study. The EU’s production of protein-rich plants (oilseeds and dry pulses) is forecast to be at 7.2 million tonnes of crude protein in 2023/24, which represents a significant growth of 28% over the last 15 years.

The study noted that coupled income support for the production of legumes and crops is included in 20 of the member states’ Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) strategic plans.

As a result, the area under this type of financial support is expected to grow to 7.1 million hectares in 2027, from 4.2 million hectares in 2022.

The commission said it is investing in research and innovation in the field of protein crops and feeding systems under a number of research measures to make livestock production systems more sustainable, resilient, and circular.

“However, it is relevant to explore if more could be done at EU and national level to support farmers’ economic choices towards EU protein production,” the commission said.

The study highlighted land availability as one key barrier to increasing the EU’s animal feed protein self-sufficiency. For example, to replace 50% of the EU’s current soy bean imports with another suitable crop produced here would take 6.6 million hectares of land currently used for other crops.

“On the medium-long term, the possible options to reduce import dependency can thus only be a combination of different levers and alternatives that must be competitive, available over a longer period, meet the nutritional needs of animals and be reasonably priced,” the commission said.

Among the various courses of actions suggested, the study mentions notably increasing the share of protein derived from grass in the ruminants’ diet; supporting public and private research to select more efficient varieties to improve yields; better use of the nutritional value of raw materials; and funding training for farmers.