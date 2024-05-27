The Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) has announced the appointment of Hugh Farrell to the position of ICSA general secretary.

Farrell will replace the former general secretary Eddie Punch who stepped down from the role earlier this year to run as an Independent Ireland candidate for Ireland South in the upcoming European Parliament elections.

The new appointment to the role is a native of Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan and has been a senior official within ICSA for many years, most recently serving as chair of the Animal Health and Welfare Committee.

Upon his appointment, Farrell said:

“I am honoured to be appointed as the general secretary of ICSA. I look forward to working with our dedicated team and representing the hardworking livestock farmers who are the backbone of our agricultural sector.

“Throughout my time in ICSA, I have had the privilege of working closely with our members, gaining invaluable insights into the various sector challenges and opportunities.

“This experience has given me a comprehensive understanding of our members’ diverse needs, and I am committed to effectively representing their interests at both national and EU levels.”

Continuing, Farrell said: “One of my primary goals as general secretary is to grow the association and strengthen the voice of drystock farmers.

“Never has it been more important for this sector to stand united in the face of the many challenges ahead.

“ICSA is the one true voice of Irish cattle and sheep farmers and I want to ensure that every cattle and sheep farmer in Ireland feels supported and heard.” Sean McNamara, ICSA president

ICSA president Sean McNamara welcomed the appointment, stating: “We are thrilled to have Hugh Farrell step into the role of general secretary.

“His proven commitment to advocating for the rights and welfare of farmers and rural communities makes him an invaluable asset to our organisation.”

In March of this year, the former ICSA general secretary Eddie Punch confirmed he was set to leave the association in order to run in the upcoming European Elections.

Punch stepped down from his role with ICSA after serving for 25 years and is also a member of Council at the Irish Management Institute and is on the board of directors of Sixmilebridge Co-operative Mart.