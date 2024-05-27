Grocery price inflation stood at 2.6% in the 12 weeks to May 12, 2024, down 13.3% compared to the same period last year, according to Kantar.

The latest data published today (Monday, May 27) shows an increase of almost 5% in take-home grocery sales in the four weeks to May 12.

The frequency of shopping trips made by consumers was up by 1% to an average of 21 visits.

The data shows that average prices grew by 1.8% in May, up on the previous month’s 0.7%.

Although value sales are up significantly, Emer Healy, business development director at Kantar said that grocery price inflation remains the driving factor behind rather than increased purchasing.

“Once again we see grocery inflation fall for the thirteenth month in a row – now sitting at the lowest level we have seen since March 2022.

“This is welcome news, but Irish consumers are still looking for bargains with over 25% of value sales on promotion, down 4% since January 2024.

“Retailers are also promoting their own label ranges to get shoppers through the door.

“Sales of own label are performing well and growing ahead of the total market at 5.7% year-on-year, with shoppers spending an additional €86m year-on-year,” she said.

Healy said that shoppers spent an additional €18.4 million year-on-year (+12.6%) on premium own label products.

Brands also grew by 4% over the latest 12 weeks with shoppers spending an additional €59 million, but growth was slightly behind the total market.

Barbeques

As the weather improved in May, Irish consumers took out their barbeques and spent an additional €614,000 on sausages, €497,000 on chilled burgers and grills, €454,000 on chilled prepared salads and €3.4 million on soft drinks.

Sales of beer and wine were also up 4.1%, with shoppers spending an additional €2.7 million compared to last month

Online sales were up 18.6% year-on-year with shoppers spending an additional €31.3 million on the platform.

The data shows that Dunnes holds 23.7% market share, followed by Tesco on 23%, SuperValu with 20.4%, Lidl on 13.8% and Aldi with 11.6%.