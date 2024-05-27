The search is on for the 26th FBD Young Farmer of the Year as the application process officially opened today (Monday, May 27).

The annual awards, in association with Macra and sponsored by FBD, look to celebrate and raise the profile of young farmers in their communities by recognising their contributions.

The event is run by Macra in partnership with the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) and Macra Agricultural Skillnet.

FBD Young Farmer of the Year

Launched in 1999, the FBD Young Farmer of the Year offered awards across the agricultural spectrum.

The competition features category awards for dairy, drystock (beef and sheep), other enterprises such as horticulture, pigs, poultry, tillage, equine and forestry.

The event also recognises land mobility, including collaborative arrangements, shared milking and contract rearing, along with career farm management.

Young farmers in these sectors are now being invited to enter and the winner of each sector will compete to be crowned the 2024 FBD Young Farmer of the Year.

Awards will be presented for Best Young Entrant (under 23 years of age) and Macra Agricultural Skillnet Biodiversity Award.

The overall winner of the 2024 FBD Young Farmer of the Year Award will receive €5,000 with each category winner and the Best Young Entrant Farmer taking home €1,000.

The Macra Agricultural Skillnet Biodiversity Award winner will receive €500. Each winner will also receive vouchers from the FBD Hotel Group and FBD Insurance. FBD Young Farmer of the Year 2023, Dwayne Shiels

National president of Macra, Elaine Houlihan said that the competition showcases the progress made by young farmers.

“The FBD Young Farmer of the Year is the annual platform to recognise and showcase the best of Irelands young farmers, I look forward to seeing what this year’s competition has in store as we celebrate 25 years of the awards,” she said.

Dwayne Shiels, a pedigree sheep farmer from Letterkenny, Co. Donegal, was crowned the 2023 FBD Young Farmer of the Year.

In addition to farming, Dwayne is a lecturer in agricultural sciences at Atlantic Technological University (ATU), Co. Donegal.

IFA president, Francie Gorman added that the competition offers an excellent opportunity for the next generation to showcase their talent, innovation, and drive.

“Previous participants have spoken about how much they value the benefits of taking part. I would encourage anybody who has a passion for farming to get involved and interact with your peers,” he said.

John Cahalan, chief commercial officer (COO), FBD Insurance said the company has proudly sponsored the awards since they began.

“The FBD Young Farmer of the Year Awards shines a well-deserved spotlight on the achievements of our young farmers.

“It showcases the passion and innovation that exists in the next generation who are shaping the future of agriculture,” he said.

Applications for the competition are available on the Macra website, with the closing date for nominations on Friday, July 19, 2024.



