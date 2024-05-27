The weather this coming week is likely to feature a mix of dry spells and rain or showers in most areas, according to Met Éireann.

This morning (Monday, May 27) will see overnight rain in the northeast clearing, and some patchy rain and drizzle in the south and southwest edging eastwards. Brighter spells will gradually develop and, in the afternoon, there will be more widespread sunny spells with scattered showers.

Cloud will build from the southwest in the evening with rain following later. Highest temperatures will be 14° to 17° with moderate south to southwest breezes.

It will be mostly dry at first tonight in the north and east with some clear spells. However, rain in the southwest will spread north over the country. It will turn drier in the west and southwest by morning. Lowest temperatures will be 7° to 10° in moderate southerly winds.

Outbreaks of rain and drizzle over Ulster will clear quickly tomorrow morning (Tuesday, May 28), leaving a day of sunshine and scattered showers. A few heavy or thundery downpours are possible, especially in the northeast. Highest temperatures should range from 14° to 18° in moderate southwest breezes.

Wednesday (May 29) will see cloudy skies along with scattered falls of rain and drizzle. It will turn brighter into the afternoon with long sunny spells developing with just a few scattered showers.

A fine and mostly sunny evening is expected on Wednesday, with maximum temperatures of 15° to 18° in moderate to fresh northwest winds.

It is expected to be largely dry on Wednesday night with clear spells, though there will be a few passing showers, especially in the west and north. Moderate northwesterly winds will be fresher near coasts.

A bright day is forecast on Thursday (May 30), with plenty of dry weather and just a few passing showers. The best of the sunshine is expected in the east and south of the country.

Highest temperatures are expected to be 14° to 18°, warmest in the southeast, in moderate to fresh northwesterly winds, easing during the evening.

It will be a mainly dry day on Friday (May 31), with sunny spells. Highest temperatures should range from 14° to 18° in moderate northwest winds.

According to Met Éireann, current indications are for Saturday to remain dry with light to moderate north to northwest breezes as high pressure moves closer. Cloud cover will vary and highest temperatures will again range 14° to 18°.