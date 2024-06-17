Recipients from 21 different categories were called upon the stage at the 2024 National Dairy Awards to celebrate their high achievements made in the sector.

This was the second year of the awards, which were held in the Midlands Park Hotel Portlaoise, Co. Laois on Thursday, June 13.

The AXA Overall National Dairy Award presented by Christy Doherty to farmer, Mary Kinston. This was the category with the highest overall marks.

National Dairy Awards

For the remaining 20 awards, the winners were announced from groups of up to four nominees.

The judging process was fully transparent, comprised of a panel of 12 dairy expert judges, to ensure the best nominations were recognised and rewarded.

Kerry Dairy Ireland Biodiversity Dairy Farmer of the year:

Winners: Rachel and James Creighton, Co. Kildare.

MSD Animal Health Tech Innovator Dairy Farmer of the year:

Winner: John Hanrahan, Co. Limerick.

Dairy Marketing Campaign of the year:

Winner: Lakeland Dairies for its campaign that aimed to highlight that “nature is wonderful”.

Agri Insider Dairy Leader of the year:

Winner: Donagh Berry.

The Carbery Dairy Innovation Recognition Award:

Winner: Agri Data Analytics.

The AgTech Ireland Best Dairy Research Programme/Project:

Winner: Farm Zero C – BiOrbic and Carbery Group.

The Cormac Tagging Dairy Discussion Group of the Year:

Winner: Royal Tara Group in the region of Laois, Meath, Kildare, Dublin and Louth.

The Norbrook Dairy Vet of the year:

Winner: Marie-Louise Ryan of Mulcair Vets, Co. Limerick.

The Best Artisan Dairy Cheese 2024:

Winner: Teresa Roche of Kylemore Blossom Cheese in Co. Galway

Best Artisan Dairy Product 2024 (non-cheese):

Winner: Gail Daniels of Bó Bar Soap, Co. Kilkenny

Grassland Agro Best Dairy Advisor of the year:

Winner: Mary Kinston, Co. Kerry.

AHV Ireland Animal Health Dairy Farmer of the Year:

Winner: Peter Clarke, Co. Tipperary.

The Mullinahone Co-op Young Dairy Farmer of the Year:

Winner: Rikki Bayer, Cork.

Green Acre Marketing Social Media Ambassador of the Year:

Winner: Louise Crowley, Co Limerick.

Business Post Best Dairy Producer/Co-op of the year:

Winner: Dairygold.

Calor Best Dairy Sustainability Initiative of the Year:

Winner: Farm Zero Project – BiOrbic and Carbery Group.

Germinal Responsible Dairy Grassland Manager of the year:

Winner: Martin Ryan, Co. Tipperary.

ICOS Dairy Farm Manager of the year:

Winner: Kevin O’Hanlon, Co. Wexford

New award

The new award for 2024, the Local Power Best Dairy Sustainability Driver Award was presented by the managing director of Local Power Ltd, Pat Smith and won by Dinny Galvin.

The award recognises an individual within the dairy industry who has demonstrated leadership, guidance and support for farmers to maintain and improve their farm sustainability. Dinny Galvin awarded the Local Power Best Dairy Sustainability Driver Award by Local Power managing director, Pat Smith. Image source: Agri Insider

The other nominations for the award included farmers, Barry Caslin; Jack Pilkington and Alan O’Donovan.

Collectively, the awards celebrate the primary producers, the artisan producers, sector services and the dairy processors as an industry collective.