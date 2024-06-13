Finalists for the 2024 National Dairy Awards have been announced ahead of the event this evening (Thursday, June 13) in the Midlands Park Hotel Portlaoise, Co. Laois.

This will be the second year of the National Dairy Awards which celebrates the achievements of the dairy sector.

The awards celebrate the primary producers, the artisan producers, sector services and the dairy processors as an industry collective.

There will be farmer awards; Farmer network awards; Dairy network awards; Processing awards; and headline awards.

Farmer awards

Biodiversity award:

This category is sponsored by Kerry Dairy Ireland and celebrates dairy farmers who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to biodiversity conservation and environmental stewardship.

The finalists include: Rachel and James Creighton, Co. Kildare; Shane FitzGerald, Co. Waterford; Thomas Stack, Co. Limerick; and Bruce Thompson, Co. Laois.

Animal health tech innovator award:

The award, sponsored by MSD recognises dairy farmers who have embraced technology changes and demonstrated “outstanding” innovation and leadership in the adoption of new technology on their farm.

The finalists include: Seamus Barry, Co. Kerry; John Hanrahan, Co. Limerick; Thomas O’Harte, Co. Monaghan; and Owen O’Sullivan, Co. Kerry.

Animal health award:

The AHV Ireland Animal Health Dairy Farmer of the year is awarded to farmers who are currently achieving high standards of animal health.

Finalists include: Peter Clarke, Co. Tipperary; Eamon and Cathal Devereux, Co. Wexford; Bill George, Co. Laois; and John McCarthy, Co. Kerry.

Grassland manager award:

The Germinal Responsible Dairy Grassland Manager of the year award recognises dairy farmers who show sustainable and innovative grassland management and production.

It rewards responsible practice in grassland management towards environmental, soil and water quality, whilst maintaining production levels.

The finalists include: Damien Haverty, Co. Galway; Brian Hogan, Co. Tipperary; David Kerr, Co. Laois; and Martin Ryan, Co. Tipperary.

Young farmer award:

This young dairy farmer award is sponsored by Mullinahone Co-op and is in recognition of dairy farmers under the age of 35 who have shown exceptional dedication to maintaining the health and welfare of their herd.

This could be done through the implementation of best practices and innovative solutions.

Finalists include: Rikki Bayer, Co. Cork; Caolan Flanagan, Co. Offaly; Nicole Keohane, Co. Cork; and Martin O’Reilly, Co. Laois.

Dairy farm manager award:

This award, sponsored by the Irish Co-operative Organisation Society (ICOS), gives credit to dairy farm managers who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, management and innovation in the daily operations of their farm.

The finalists include: Michael Bryson, Co. Wexford; Patrick Dunne, Co. Meath; Kevin O’Hanlon, Co. Wexford; and Emmet Prendergast, Co. Waterford.

National Dairy Awards

Some other notable awards include the best artisan dairy cheese award, which is given to the best in the industry for demonstrating exceptional craftsmanship, innovation and creativity in producing high-quality artisanal cheeses.

Finalist companies in this category include: Cooleeney Farmhouse Cheese; Knockanore Raw Milk Smoked Mature Cheddar; Mozzarella Fior Di latte; and Kylemore Blossom Cheese.

Under the processing awards, the Business Post Best Dairy Producer/Co-op of the year award will be given to dairy producer or cooperatives that have shown exceptional dedication to quality, sustainability and animal welfare.

Finalists for this category include: Dairygold; Glenisk; Kerry; and The Tipperary Cheese Company.