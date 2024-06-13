The Government has “committed to developing a nature restoration plan” regardless of whether the Nature Restoration Law (NRL) gets the green light at next week’s EU Council meeting, according to Minister of State, Malcolm Noonan.

The Minister with Responsibility for Nature, Heritage, and Electoral Reform told the Dáil that he will travel with Minister for the Environment and Climate, Eamon Ryan, to Luxembourg for the next Environment Council meeting on Monday June, 17.

Minister Noonan and Minister Ryan had written earlier this year to fellow ministers across the EU asking them to back the NRL at next week’s meeting. To date 11 EU member states have indicated they will support the ministers’ request to approve the NRL.

Next week’s Environment Council meeting has been described as the “critical endpoint” where a majority vote in favour is needed to ensure that it the law is adopted.

The European Council has called for member states to “put in place restoration measures for organic soils in agricultural use constituting drained peatlands” and has set targets of:

30% of such areas by 2030, of which at least a quarter shall be rewetted;

40% of such areas by 2040, of which at least half shall be rewetted;

50% of such areas by 2050, of which at least half shall be rewetted.

NRL

During a debate on NRL in the Dáil yesterday (Wednesday, June 13) Minister Noonan said that the Government “is certain” that it can cover 2040 targets on public land.

“We also believe that public land could go a long way towards meeting the 2050 targets but we need more research on the issue.

“That is something we are absolutely committed to doing. We also commit that all measures will be voluntary for farmers. Tens of thousands of them are already participating in schemes through Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES), LIFE programmes, farm plans and so on.

“They are involved willingly and are very enthusiastic towards these nature restoration schemes,” the minister added.

Minister Noonan also told TDs that he believes “whoever is on this side of the house after the next election” should show leadership on the NRL.

“We are living through a mass extinction. The skies are falling silent around us. This Nature Restoration Law is essential,” he added

But many TDs also highlighted to the minister that the NRL had caused “huge anxiety” and a “great deal of confusion” for some.

One of these the Independent Kerry TD, Michael Healy-Rae, said the law lacked “concrete measures to protect farmers”.

“The law offers no new financial compensation for farmers, yet it threatens their livelihoods with far-reaching consequences that have not even been explored.

“The EU nature restoration law will drastically alter land use and agriculture in Ireland,” Deputy Healy-Rae said.