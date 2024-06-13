An Garda Síochána have been stopping farmers towing unsecured bales on trailers and reminding them of the risk they can pose.

Over the last week in Co. Wexford, the Gorey RPU (roads policing unit) have stopped and spoken to the drivers of several tractors which have been towing trailers with unsecured loads.

Gardaí in Wexford have stated that unsecured bales “these can pose a risk to other road users”.

“By failing to ensure the load is properly secured, the driver commits an offence which can result in a court prosecution. Source: An Garda Síochána Wexford Source: An Garda Síochána Wexford

“All drivers should ensure that their trailer contents are fully secured,” Gardaí added.

Gardaí have stated that “this is a busy time of year for heavy machinery to be used” on Irish roads and that “it is everyone’s responsibility to ensure that due care and attention is used when driving around such vehicles, particularly if attempting to overtake”.

Overloaded bales

An Garda Síochána was out on patrol in March when they stopped a tractor with a dung spreader carrying heavily overloaded bales in it.

After the incident, gardaí from the Waterford/Kilkenny/Carlow region took to social media to outline the importance of “securing your load” and to “please do not shed your load”.

Gardaí have said that the Roads Policing Unit stopped “more than one poorly loaded vehicle earlier during multi agency checkpoints carried out with our colleagues in customs”.

Bales on dung spreader Image source: Garda Facebook

“Seriously, secure your load,” was the message posted by gardaí.

According to the Road Safety and Authority (RSA) loads carried in any vehicle should be secured so that they cannot move or fall off, or out, of the vehicle.

The RSA has said that load security is covered by road traffic legislation, which requires that loads carried by vehicles must be properly secured at all times.

It is an “offence” for a vehicle to be overloaded on a public road. Bales overloaded in a dung spreader. Image source: Garda Facebook

The RSA also stated that unsecured or inadequately secured loads can injure people and can even be fatal.

As well as physical damage, failure to secure a load properly can also result in financial losses due to damaged goods, vehicles, property and roads.

Financial losses may also result from lost working time, clean up costs, time delays during unloading, legal costs and damage to company reputation, according to the authority.

The vehicle must “always be appropriate” to carry the load, which in the case of a dung spreader does not appear to be “appropriate”.