The board of Kerry Dairy Ireland, a division of Kerry Group has today (Thursday, June 13) confirmed that its milk price will remain unchanged for May supplies.

The processor’s price for May milk supplies remains at 41.0c/L including VAT, at 3.30% protein and 3.60% butterfat.

Dairy Ireland’s May milk price at EU standard constituents of 3.4% protein and 4.2% butterfat is 44.96c/L.

Based on Kerry’s average milk solids for May, the milk price return inclusive of VAT and bonuses is 43.54c/L.

A spokesperson for Kerry Dairy Ireland said: “There is sustained strength in butter prices as supply has been curtailed in the EU.

“The higher prices are testing buyers resilience and only essential business is being done at these levels. Any increase in availability will put pressure on prices.”

Kerry Dairy Ireland

Dairy Ireland officially opened its new Cheestrings facility in Charleville, Co. Cork today.

The company said that the expanded plant has resulted in a 50% increase in production capacity and the creation of an additional 60 jobs.

The investment, understood to be in the region of €30 million, has been supported by Enterprise Ireland and the government’s capital investment scheme for the agri-food processing sector.

Kerry Dairy Ireland said that the investment represents “a significant investment in the business” and reflects its “ambitious growth plans for the Cheestrings brand.

Milk price

The board of Lakeland Dairies also announced and unchanged milk price this week at a base price of 41.9c/L.

It is based on 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein, will be paid for May milk in the Republic of Ireland.

The milk prices includes the 0.5c/l Sustainability Incentive Payment and a 1c/L Input Support Payment.

This means that the “all-in base price” for Republic of Ireland suppliers is 42.9c/L for milk supplied in May.