A diagnostic test for calves developed by the Dublin-headquartered animal health company, Bimeda has been shortlisted for a national award.

The ImmunIGY Bovine IgG Diagnostic Test has been selected as a finalist at the 2024 Life Science Industry Awards.

Developed by the Pharma Industry Awards team, the annual event celebrates excellence across the entire spectrum of Irish innovation, from pharmaceuticals and medical devices to biotech and lab solutions.

Diagnostic test

Bimeda’s Immunigy Bovine IgG test allows veterinarians and animal health advisors to check, in 10 minutes, whether a calf has received sufficient Immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies.

It works using a combination of lateral flow technology and a specialised interpretation device.

The technology also recently won the 2024 Royal Dairy Innovation Award in the UK.

According to Bimeda, calves receiving insufficient high-quality colostrum and IgG antibodies in the correct timeframe, will suffer from a lack of antibodies to respond to infectious disease.

The company said that routine monitoring of IgG status can help identify higher risk individuals in the herd and enable management changes which could reduce the risk and incidence of neonatal disease and the use of antibiotics.

The Life Science Industry Awards 2024 ceremony will take place on Thursday, June 27, 2024 in Dublin.

Bimeda

Last year, Bimeda officially opened a new €25 million state of the art manufacturing plant in Shijiazhuang, China.

The company, which was founded in Ireland in 1960, is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of veterinary pharmaceuticals and animal health products.

The new Shijiazhuang plant is Bimeda’s first in China, but its eleventh international manufacturing facility overall.

It currently employs 1,000 worldwide and its products are sold into more than 80 countries.

The new facility will specialise in manufacturing sterile injections and parasite-control products.