The European Milk Board (EMB) has called for the next EU Parliament and new European Commission to create a “new and vital” agricultural and trade policy.

As counting continues to determine who will sit in the next European Parliament, the EMB said that citizens have voted against “business as usual”.

The EMB said that the main tasks of the parliament and commission would require establishing an appropriate market framework in the agricultural sector, such as EU contract clauses, with no exception for cooperatives.

Another example included EU legislation that requires producer prices to be above production costs.

“Farmers have felt left behind, and socially and economically marginalised for many years,” the EMB stated.

“Fairness and profitability are the only way for farmers to produce stably and sufficiently, and the only way to guarantee that they will not be socially and economically marginalised even further,” the board added.

The board added that the focus should also be on generating “adequate” income on the market instead of dependence on subsidies.

The board added that a stable internal production should be worked on, rather than blind export orientation and that agriculture could be excluded from free trade agreements.

EMB stated that focus in these areas could “create stability and prospects” for all producers – including those from the younger generation.

“Even before the elections, the farmer protests in recent months have shown that they are an important pillar of the EU that must not be ignored,” the EMB stated. Farmers protest in Brussels. Image source: EMB

“The new parliament, a new commission and the member states have a great responsibility with regard to this new and vital policy, and should implement important reforms together with people from the agricultural sector in the coming years,” the board added.

It said that after all, the EU “needs” producers and a healthy agricultural sector.