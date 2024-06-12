1,218 new tractors were licensed for the first time during the first five months of 2024, according to the latest data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

This marks an decrease of 49 units when compared to the 1,267 new tractors registered between January and May 2023.

The data shows that 244 new tractors were licensed for the first time last month, which is up from 230 in May 2023.

The CSO said that 1,138 used (imported) tractors were registered during the first five months of this year, which is back by 52 units on the same period in 2023.

During the month of May, 250 used tractors were licensed for the first time, compared to 272 in May 2023.

Meanwhile, the CSO confirmed that there was a 7% increase in new private cars licensed in the first five months of 2024.

From January to May 2024, 13% of all new cars licensed for the first time were electric, compared with 18% in the same period in 2023.

Almost a quarter (23%) of new private cars licensed in the first five months of 2024 were diesel, which was similar to the corresponding period last year.

The number of petrol and electric hybrid cars licensed in the first five months of 2024 (14,712) increased by 49% compared with the same period in 2023 (9,864).

The number of electric cars licensed in the first five months of 2024 decreased by 20% compared to the same period in 2023 (9,458 versus 11,918).

The number of used cars licensed in the first five months of 2024 increased by 27% to 25,865.

The data also shows that Volkswagen (1,885) was the most popular make of new private car licensed in May 2024, followed by Toyota (1,119), Skoda (697), Hyundai (669), and Dacia (543).

Together, these five makes represented almost half (49%) of all new private cars licensed in May 2024.

The most popular brand of new electric car licensed in May 2024 was Volkswagen ID.4 (256), followed by Tesla Model Y (172), and BMW iX (69).