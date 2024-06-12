Agri-business and cooperative Aurivo is to host five farm walks in the west and north-west from tomorrow until the end of June.

Between tomorrow Thursday, June 13 and Friday June 28, Aurivo in conjunction with Teagasc and their joint Farm Profitability Programme, will host the focus farm walks across the region.

These events are open to all milk suppliers and will focus on the below topics:

Introduction to each focus farm and farm system overview; Grass management and breeding; Labour saving techniques; Water quality training.

Aurivo has said that the events will have a strong emphasis on water quality.

By attending, milk suppliers who have signed up for Aurivo’s 0.5c/L ‘Future Milk’ sustainability bonus, will achieve the one of their three optional measures of “attending a water training event annually”.

Aurivo milk suppliers

General manager of Aurivo’s Dairy Business Unit, Stephen Blewitt said: “I would like to thank our five focus farm families for opening their farms up to the public and for Teagasc’s assistance in planning and running these events.

“These events are sure to be very educational for all attendees and will have a laser-like focus on the most important areas our milk suppliers should be focusing on, in their continued efforts to farm profitably and sustainably.”

The five farm walk locations are as follows:

Thursday, June 13 at 11:00a.m: Farm of Michael and Kevin Gordon, Crossmolina, Co. Mayo. F26FT82;

at 11:00a.m: Farm of Michael and Kevin Gordon, Crossmolina, Co. Mayo. F26FT82; Thursday June 20 at 11:00a.m: Farm of David Gannon, Kilconieron, Co. Galway. H91T2XH;

at 11:00a.m: Farm of David Gannon, Kilconieron, Co. Galway. H91T2XH; Friday June 21 at 11:00a.m: Farm of Jason Coulter, Skreen, Co. Sligo. F91YT21;

at 11:00a.m: Farm of Jason Coulter, Skreen, Co. Sligo. F91YT21; Thursday, June 27 at 11:00a.m: Farm of Michael Martin, Athlone, Co. Westmeath. N37XN57;

at 11:00a.m: Farm of Michael Martin, Athlone, Co. Westmeath. N37XN57; Friday, June 28 at 11:00a.m: Farm of Martin and Lisa Alexander, Killygordon, Co. Donegal. F93H582.

Aurivo Farm Profitability

Earlier this year, Aurivo and Teagasc selected five farms to take part in the fourth phase of their joint Farm Profitability Programme which aims to improve farm profitability and environmental practices.

The five focus farms were selected throughout the Aurivo catchment from which key messages and learnings will be shared with all Aurivo suppliers as the programme demonstrates best practice and adoption of new technologies.

An Aurivo Supplier Survey completed late last year highlighted a clear demand by farmers to be able to access video e-learning resources, as well as have the opportunity to attend a number of on-farm knowledge transfer events to bring learnings to life.