Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow weather warning for rain in Cork and Kerry for the early hours of tomorrow (Thursday, June 13).

The national meteorological service said that there will be heavy rainfall, particularly in western parts of these counties.

The highest rainfall accumulations are expected in mountainous areas.

The weather warning will potentially lead to spot flooding, poor visibility and difficult travelling conditions.

The alert will come into force at 3:00a.m and remain in place until 9:00a.m on Thursday.

Met Éireann

The weather forecast shows that today (Wednesday, June 12) will be a mostly dry day across the country with a mixture of cloud and good sunny spells. Cloud will build later in the west and south-west.

Highest afternoon temperatures of 14° to 18°C with light westerly or variable winds which will back south-westerly by the afternoon.

Tonight will be overcast and rain will push eastwards across the country with heavy falls at times in the west and south-west. It will remain dry in the east and north-east until morning.

The southerly winds will be moderate to fresh, with lowest temperatures of 8° to 11°.

Tomorrow morning will be wet and overcast with widespread rain which will clear slowly to the north-east as the day progresses.

Southerly winds will be strong on southern coasts, veering westerly and easing to moderate with the clearance of the rain. Highest temperatures of 14° to 18°.

Met Éireann has said that there will be an unsettled end to the week and over the weekend with rain and showers with some heavy falls possible at times.

Over the coming week, soil moisture deficits (SMDs) are expected to decrease and may reach saturation in parts of the north-west.