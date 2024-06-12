The European Economic and Social Committee (EESC) has written to the Belgian environment minister to reiterate its endorsement of the Nature Restoration Law.

The letter was sent ahead of the upcoming environment council meeting on June 17, where ministers are due to discuss the 2040 climate target and soil monitoring, among other agenda points.

The EESC stated that it supports the overall objective of the proposed regulation to step up efforts on nature restoration in order to halt the loss of biodiversity.

The committee supports putting Europe’s biodiversity “on the path to recovery”.

It also put forward several recommendations reflecting a balanced approach of the interests represented in the committee.

This includes represented interests from environmentalists, farmers, forest owners and fishermen, and trade unions from across the EU.

The EESC stated that the “most serious shortcoming” is that the economic impact of the necessary measures on land users is not taken into account.

EESC and farming

The EESC highlighted that the farming community needs a fairer food supply chain, solutions to accompany the transition and support in the move towards climate neutrality objectives.

It warned about the risk of “negative repercussions” on generational renewal in the agricultural sector.

It recommended that rural areas be made more attractive by securing the possibilities for the continuation of “economically viable livelihoods” based on sustainable use of natural resources.

The committee also recommended strengthening targets by encouraging agricultural activities, the restoration of all aquatic environments, including the rewetting of peatlands.

It also recommended that EU support be put in place for the emergence and development of forestry activities carried out both before trees are planted and after they are cut down.

The EESC has asked the environmental minister, Alain Maron for a presentation of its opinion at one of the council’s meetings or working groups.