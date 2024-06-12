The Kerry Holstein Friesian Breeders’ Club has officially launched its annual Herds Competition this week, with new entrants now being accepted.

The competition was launched at the historic Rattoo Round Tower in Ballyduff, Co. Kerry.

International dairy equipment manufacturer, Dairymaster, which is based in Co. Kerry, is the main sponsor of the competition.

Speaking at the launch, Dairymaster CEO John Harty said: “We are honoured to sponsor the herds competition again this year.

“The club’s dedication is truly commendable as they continue to strengthen the dairy farming community in the county.

“They put a lot of effort and time into this competition, so we are delighted to support them. I would like to wish all the entrants the best of luck.”

Annual herds competition

The annual competition, which is open to pedigree herds, aims to improve the breeding of pedigree Holstein Friesian cattle.

This is undertaken by encouraging breeders to adopt modern scientific methods to enhance genetic gain and improve conformation standards.

The competition is divided into two categories, spring and autumn, with awards for senior, intermediate, junior and new entrants.

Prizes will be awarded to the top three entrants in each section and include:

Best overall cow based on kg of protein production;

Highest herd percentage protein;

Lifetime production cow;

Highest conformation herd and production herd;

Lowest somatic cell count;

Best overall heifer, junior cow and senior cow;

Highest overall economic breeding index (EBI) herd;

Cow families.

The judges for this year’s competition are Ursula Forrest from Co. Cork judging the Senior and Intermediate sections and Victor O’Sullivan of the Lisduff Herd Co. Cork judging Junior, Novice and New Entrants.

This year’s chairperson, Johnny O’Hanlon said at the launch: “We are excited for another great year of the Kerry Holstein Friesian Breeders’ Competition. It is fantastic to see the club’s growth with involvement of new members.

“We deeply appreciate Dairymaster’s continued support in helping to get the club to the where we are today, as we continue to take things to the next level with positive competition between the herds.”

All competition entries are to be sent to Geraldine Harty, Herds Competition coordinator, Ballylongane, Ballyheigue, Co. Kerry.

The awards ceremony for the competition will be held at a later date and this date is yet to be confirmed.

The club’s field evening/stock judging will take place at the farm of Kieran Savage, Tylough, Kielduff on Friday, June 28.