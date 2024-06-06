The judging of pedigree holstein Friesian cows got underway this week for the Kildare Holstein Friesian Breeders Club.

It has taken place in the lead up to the Irish Holstein Friesian Association (IHFA) national open day, which is set to take place in Co. Kildare on July 10.

Agriland visited Leisheen Farm in Manor Kilbride, where herdowner, club member, and IHFA enthusiast, George Beatty, had his Leisheen herd judged.

The judging commenced on Tuesday, June 4, and will run until tomorrow (Friday, June 7).

Member of the North Eastern Holstein Friesian Breeders Club and dairy farmer from Athboy, Co. Meath, Joe Healy, was judging the Leisheen herd on the day.

The judging process

The 28 herds are split into divisions of junior, intermediate, senior and premiere. There are seven herds in each division and a herd can gain promotion if they win a category.

There are two categories of cows that are judged – senior and junior cows – senior cows are cows on their fourth lactation or above and junior cows are first lactation to third lactation cows.

(L-r): George Beatty and Joe Healy assessing Leisheen Bee Red P.

Since joining four years ago, Beatty has gained promotion to the senior division, after securing multiple victories in junior and senior categories.

This year, he is will be hoping to earn a place in the premiere division. The results for this year’s winners will be decided in the coming weeks.

What breeders look for

When discussing what breeders look for, Healy said: “A big spatious body that’s not too shallow, a good depth of rib, good stature, good depth and strength in chest and a good deep body to take in lots of grass.

“The udder has six to eight different points – you assess fore udder attachment, rear udder attachment, height and width of the udder, strength of ligament, teat placement and length and udder depth.”

When it comes to assessing the feet, he pointed out that you want a “good, short hoof, and legs that are not that sickled and not too straight”.

However, he further explained that these points are constantly referred back to, but he does not tick through each and every one of them when judging stock.

“Straight away you can tell, automatically, when you start judging, you can tell whether she’s a hell of a cow or not,” he added.

Leisheen Batman-ET Evelyn VG 85.

Classifying holstein friesian cows

There are seven possible grades within the classification score, reflecting the number of designated points achieved as follows:

Excellent (90 to 97 points);

Very good (85 to 89 points);

Good plus (80 to 84 points);

Good (75 to 79 points);

Fair (65 to 74 points);

Poor (50 to 64 points).

A big part of of being involved with a Holstein Friesian Breeders club is the social aspect of it, according to Healy.

Both Healy and Beatty expressed their passion for breeding and good cows, emphasising that being part of a club allowed you to meet up, talk and show case your stock which was rewarding and healthy.

“To do this [dairy farming], you’ve to have your motive, for some lads it’s the money and for others it’s grass, but for me it’s breeding. Every now and then you breed a heifer that makes it really worth while.

“You then get the chance to showcase these heifers – it’s a day out, meeting new people and it’s all a bit of craic,” Beatty said.

“It’s a discussion group without talking figures, but rather organising trips, going to shows together, buying heifers together, tuning your work into a bit of a hobby,” he added.