The Irish Countrywomen’s Association (ICA) is among almost 500 women’s groups nationwide for which funding has been announced by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys.

Small grants will be provided to assist groups, including women’s sheds, sports clubs, toddler groups, and girls guides, in every county to enhance their facilities and to purchase equipment.

Minister Humphreys announced the funding, which is being delivered as part of the Local Enhancement Programme 2024, during a visit to the Trim Women’s Shed in Co. Meath today (Wednesday, June 5).

The Local Enhancement Programme 2024 allocated €6 million in capital supports for community groups and organisations around Ireland, with funding of €1 million being ring-fenced for women’s groups.

Some examples of the women’s groups and projects nationwide being funded from this ring-fenced funding are as follows:

Trim Women’s Shed, Co. Meath: €2,500;

Fern Celtic Women’s Soccer Club, Co. Clare: €5,000;

St Barbara’s Girl Guides, Cork City: €1,000;

Donegal Women in Business Network, Letterkenny Co. Donegal: €1,000;

Bluebell Sister Shed, Dublin city: €2,180;

Comharchumann Forbartha Árann Teo, Inis Mór: €1,500;

Tuam Women’s Shed, Co. Galway: €1,700;

Cillard Camogie Club, Causeway Co.Kerry: €2,120;

Nore Dragon Paddlers, Kilkenny City: €2,500;

Timahoe Ladie’s Football Club, Co. Laois: €2,355;

Ballysaggart Ladies Football Club, Lismore Co. Waterford: €4,147.98.

Speaking in Trim today, Minister Humphreys said: “I am delighted to announce the successful projects today for women’s sheds, groups and networks throughout the country.

“These groups are working tirelessly within communities to provide both young and old with an outlet to socialise, upskill, relax and so much more.

“I am constantly amazed by the work, community spirit and ethos of the many, many groups that give so much of their time to enhance and improve their communities.”

Grants for women’s groups

“The grants today may be small in value but to the successful groups they are invaluable – they can open up so many possibilities for so many people,” Minister Humphreys said.

The minister will continue to engage with the communities of Ireland to see how the Department of Rural and Community Development can continue to support groups going forward.

Information garnered from distributing these supports will help the department to get a “better idea” of the spread of women’s groups across the country and will inform the department on how to best support these in future, she added.

Today’s funding under the Local Enhancement Programme 2024 adds to the €100,000 which was ring-fenced for women’s sheds under the Community Enhancement Programme 2022.

The Local Enhancement Programme was launched in December 2023 and is targeted towards enhancing facilities in disadvantaged communities. The programme replaces the department’s Community Enhancement Programme.