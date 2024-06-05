The Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment (DETE) issued 372 work permits to companies in the agriculture, forestry and fishing sector during the month of May.

According to the latest data published by the department, 1,579 permits were granted for the sector in the first five months of the year.

February still accounts for the highest number of permits being issued in the sector to date this year at 592.

Work permits

Between January to May, DETE issued 16,280 work permits across all employment sectors, 938 applications were refused and 427 were withdrawn.

Over 5,700 work permits were issued to Indian nationals, followed by 2,020 for workers from Brazil and 1,642 for those from the Philippines.

The agriculture, forestry and fishing sector had the third highest number of work permits in the five-month period, after health and social work (5,749) and information and communication activities (2,741).

In May, an additional 87 work permits were issued to Dawn Meats Ireland, bringing the total number of permits issued to the processor in the first five months of the year to 374.

There were 86 permits issued to Liffey Meats (Cavan) bringing its total to 131.

Kildare Chilling has been granted a total of 104 permits after a further 43 permits were issued in May.

In the horticulture sector, Tiernaneill Mushrooms was granted 9 permits in May and Walsh Golden Mushrooms was issued 8.

Several dairy and pig farms are also listed by the department as being granted work permits during May.

1,385 permits were issued for the agriculture, forestry and fishing sector in 2023, down from 4,311 in the previous year.

The government is currently progressing the Employment Permit Bill which aims to bring about a series of changes in how businesses can attract and employ global talent.

The bill includes the introduction of the Seasonal Employment Permit which would offer a clear pathway for companies in areas like horticulture while balancing the rights and interests of employees.



