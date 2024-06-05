This week’s factory price quotes for finished cattle sees some of the outlets reverse their 5c/kg price cuts from last week with other outlets holding their price at the same level as last week.

Despite this week being a four-day kill at most sites as a result of the June bank holiday, procurement staff are generally all accepting that a tightening in supplies of finished prime cattle is expected this month, however many have noted that supplies of cull cows are remaining strong.

With many beef-price quotes for this week 5c/kg above last week despite it being a short week, there is certainly much more positive sentiment in the beef trade this week.

Factory quotes: Heifers and steers

Heifers are being quoted at €5.10-5.15/kg on the grid this week with the higher-end of the price range more widely available across the country this week.

Outlets that were quoting €5.05/kg on the grid last week for heifers have moved their price offering up to €5.10/kg on the grid for this week.

Steers (bullocks) are being quoted at €5.05-5.10/kg on the grid this week. Factories that were offering the €5.00/kg base price for steers last week have generally all increased their offering by 5c/kg for this week.

Cow price

Cow price quotes this week remain much the same as last week with plenty of variation between outlets depending on weights, grades and carcass weights of the cows on offer.

Last week, Agriland reported a price difference of almost €1.00/kg, between the highest and lowest-paying factory for certain grades of cows, showing the extent of the variation between outlets on cow price.

This week, U grade cows are being quoted at up to €5.00/kg with as high as €5.10/kg available in cases. R grade cows are being quoted at €4.70-4.80/kg at some sites with other outlets putting forward quotes up to 30c/kg below this.

O grade cows are being quoted at €4.40-4.50/kg and P grade cows are being quoted at €4.30-4.40/kg.

In the week ending Sunday, June 2, over 23% of the cow kill was short fleshed.

Farmers with bunches of well-finished cows on offer should contact their factory agent in advance of selling to ensure they are receiving a premium price for well-finished cows.

Bulls

Under 24 month bulls prices have strengthened in cases this week also.

U grade bulls are being quoted at a flat price of €4.35/kg in cases with R grade bulls being quoted at €4.25/kg.

O grade bulls are being quoted at €5.05-5,10/kg and P grade bulls are being quoted at €4.95/kg.

Under-16-month bulls are being quoted at €5.05-5.10/kg on the grid.