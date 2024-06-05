The Fianna Fáil party has defended its stance on the issue of Ireland’s nitrates derogation by stating that it “is absolutely committed to applying for and securing a nitrates derogation at European level”.

The comments come after farm groups such as the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) and some European election candidates, such as Fine Gael’s John Mullins called on the party to clarify its position after comments by party member Barry Andrews caused concerned.

IFA president, Francie Gorman said: “Barry Andrews clearly said he does not support the continuation of the derogation. This is at odds with the position of the Fianna Fáil Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue.

“Fianna Fáil must clarify their position immediately so that farmers know exactly what they are voting for on Friday,” Gorman said earlier today (Wednesday, June 5).

John Mullins chimed in by stating: “It’s all too easy for Dublin MEPs to dream up policy positions that hit hard in rural Ireland. Their disconnect could sow chaos among our farmers who were rightly rattled by the debate last night.”

Fianna Fáil has now responded by stating: “The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue has been to the forefront, taking action at both national and EU level on the renewal.

“A whole of government approach has been taken to ensure that Ireland is putting the necessary steps in place to maintain its derogation.

“Minister McConalogue last month brought a memo to government that outlined the steps being taken to improve water quality and to seek the renewal of Ireland’s nitrates derogation post-2025,” the party said.

The availably of a nitrates derogation is a legal provision already provided for within the Nitrates Directive and is subject to member state approval.

Fianna Fáil has stressed that the European Parliament has no role or vote on it, adding that Minister McConalogue is “leading a national effort” to secure the derogation.

“The derogation is crucial to our national farming system and Fianna Fáil is absolutely committed to seeing our national water quality improved and our derogation retained,” the Fianna Fáil statement concluded.