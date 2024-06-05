Nine in 10 Irish people (94%) over the age of 50 worry that their funeral costs will be a “financial burden” on their families, according to a new survey from Red C, unveiled by An Post Insurance.

A total of 605 adults took part in the survey, which looked at the attitudes to death and funerals in Ireland.

It highlighted the average cost of a funeral at approximately €6,252, according to survey participants who have paid for a funeral in the past five years.

This is a 14% increase on the cost of funerals in just two years (€5,484) and is a significant 42% increase since 2016 (€4,062), according to An Post.

Those who haven’t yet paid for a funeral, at 72% of participants, estimated that it will cost approximately €6,409.

Funeral plans

A total of 68% of participants surveyed reported having made no actual plan for their funeral.

Many said they have had conversations with their loved ones about their funeral preferences, while 88% have not included their funeral preference and wishes in their will.

Cremation is now the preferred burial option, with 47% of those aged over 50 stating that they would choose this option.

39% of respondents expressed a wish for a traditional burial, while 4% would rather their body be donated to science or have an “alternative” style of burial such as a “green burial”.

Another 11% said they have given no thought to how they want to be laid to rest.

Traditions such as shaking hands; “good hospitality”; a singsong; and telling stories about the deceased were outlined as “significant” by the respondents.

Head of marketing at An Post Insurance, Suzanne McGuinness said: “It’s great to hear that attitudes are becoming more positive around the discussion of death, and that Irish people are becoming more pro-active in forward planning.”