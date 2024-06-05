Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys has offered her sympathies to the family of a young woman who died following a dog attack in Co. Limerick.

An investigation is underway after the 23-year-old woman suffered fatal injuries in the incident last night (Tuesday, June 4).

Gardaí confirmed that they were alerted to a serious incident at a house in Ballyneety, around 12km from Limerick city, at around 11:40p.m.

Gardaí and emergency services rushed to the house, however the woman was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel.

Her body has been removed from the scene to University Hospital Limerick, where a post mortem examination will take place.

Dog attack

Gardaí have said that the dog believed to be involved in the incident has now been destroyed.

They added that a number of other dogs have been seized from the property and an investigation is ongoing.

“Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061 214 340, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station,” a spokesperson said.

In a statement, Minister Heather Humphreys said that she is “absolutely appalled by the news that a woman has died following a dog attack in Limerick”.

“I want to begin by expressing my deepest sympathies to her family in what is a deeply shocking incident.

“A garda investigation is underway and it’s important we establish the facts on what happened,” she said.

Minister Heather Humphreys

The minister added that she has “consistently said that more action is required in relation to dog control”.

“That’s why I have set up a cross governmental stakeholder group, chaired by the retired deputy Garda commissioner John Twomey, to examine this whole area. That group’s work is underway.

“I have asked the group to examine the restricted breeds list, in line with actions being taken in the UK and Northern Ireland.

“I am committed to working with colleagues across government in taking whatever action is necessary to strengthen our dog control laws,” she said.

Although no breed of dog is currently banned in Ireland, a number of breeds are “restricted”, including the American and English pit bull terriers, bull mastiffs, Doberman pinschers, German shepherds and rottweilers.

Owners of these restricted breeds are required to keep them on a short strong lead with someone over the age of 16 who can control them.

The dogs must be muzzled in a public place and wear a collar with the name and address of their owner.