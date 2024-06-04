In it’s latest quarterly report to shareholders, John Deere promised a swath of new product launches for 2024 and 2025, and the first fruits of this pledge have just appeared in the form of a eight new combine harvesters.

The new machines are all of the straw walker type and are split into two groups, the T5 range which have five walkers and the T6 combines which have six.

The smallest machine of all, the T5 400, is powered by a 6.8L, six cylinder John Deere engine providing 305hp, while the rest of the machines have a 9L unit starting at 348hp and offering up to 466hp in the range topping T6 800.

The models fitted with the larger engine are equipped with intelligent speed management which reduces engine rpm during road transport, and when the vehicle is stationary at lights or junctions.

Wide choice from John Deere

There is a degree of overlap in engine power between the two ranges, as well as grain tank capacity, although fuel capacity remains constant throughout, at 800L.

Unloading the grain via an adjustable spout can reach up to 150L/second at peak performance, equating to 10t in around 90 seconds.

The T% combine from John Deere has five straw walkers and a cab borrowed from the X9 flagship model

Working its way down, John Deere’s full range of combines in the cab originally fitted to the X9, which offers the company’s state of the art comfort for the operator.

Integrated into the cab, is a Starfire 7500 receiver, a G5 CommandCenter display and JD link for connectivity and data management.

Precise trailer filling

As an optional extra, the standard G5 unit can be upgraded to G5Plus, allowing operators to control more functions simultaneously, such as viewing vehicle control functions on the primary display and precision farming applications, such as AutoPath, Machine Sync or Grain Sensing on the extended monitor.

Machine Sync enables the combine driver to control the speed, direction, and position of the receiving tractor while underway, facilitating precise spill-free filling of the trailer.

Grain sensing technology offers real-time measurements of moisture, protein and starch, in wheat and barley and oil levels in rape and soya beans, facilitating the separation of higher value, higher protein grain during harvest.

John Deere believes that the introduction of these two new ranges represent a significant step forward in straw walker harvesting technology and will further enhance productivity and efficiency in the field.