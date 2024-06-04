A number of cattle are confirmed to have been killed as a result of a collision on the N17 in Co. Sligo. The incident occurred today (Tuesday, June 4) in the Ballinacarrow area of Ballymote, Co. Sligo.

In a statement, An Garda Siochana confirmed: “A number of cattle which were in transit died in the course of a single-vehicle traffic collision that occurred at approximately 5:20a.m today”.

Gardaí also added that “the driver of this vehicle was uninjured”.

Earlier today, Sligo County Council confirmed that diversions for motorists were in place via Clarke’s Bridge and Ropefield Cross.

Sligo County Council stated: “A lorry has overturned. The road is currently down to one lane, with a stop go system in place. Please slow down in the area.”

The road involved in this collision has since re-opened for use.

Cow ‘struck’ by a train

Train passengers travelling from Galway to Heuston were advised of long delays last month (Sunday, May 12), when Iarnród Éireann/Irish Rail reported that a cow has been “struck” by the train.

The 1:00p.m train was stopped between Athlone and Clara following the incident, which was reported just after 3:00p.m.

Crews attended the scene and Iarnród Éireann took to social media platform, X, to inform passengers that the Galway to Heuston train would be back operating 70 minutes behind schedule.

The delays caused knock-on effects for the evening schedule.

Cattle truck on fire

Around 40 animals were rescued and brought to safety after a cattle truck caught fire in Co. Kerry on Tuesday, March 19.

The alarm was raised shortly before 8:00p.m when the truck carrying the animals went on fire in the Dooneen area close to Castleisland.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene, which included three units of Kerry Fire Service from Tralee, Killarney and Castleisland.

Gardaí confirmed that the driver of the truck escaped injury in the incident.

A section of the road from Castleisland to Abbeyfeale was closed to traffic for several hours until the fire was brought under control.

A spokesperson for Kerry County Council said that gardaí fully reopened the road around 10:00p.m.

In a statement to Agriland, An Garda Síochána confirmed: “Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to reports of a cattle truck on fire at Dooneen, Co. Kerry yesterday evening, Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

“The fire was brought under control by local fire services. No injuries were reported to the driver or livestock. No offences were disclosed,” it added.