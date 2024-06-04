An injured kid goat was brought to safety on Monday, June 3, following a “dramatic rescue” from the top of a castle tower in Co. Donegal.

The female goat, now named Ivy, got herself stuck when she scaled the 100ft castle tower near Greencastle on the Inishowen Peninsula three days previously.

Many members of the public monitored the situation and made efforts to bring the goat back down to safety, however when it became evident that the goat was not coming down by herself, they called for extra assistance.

Irish Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA), superintendent inspector Kevin McGinley, climbed the tower and managed to rescue the kid goat.

When she was brought to safety, it became evident that Ivy had sustained a leg injury. Kid goat ‘Ivy’ at the top of the tower before being rescued Source: ISPCA

She was transported to a nearby veterinary practice for an assessment of her injuries and was treated for a fractured leg.

Ivy is currently being cared for at the ISPCA’s Animal Rehabilitation Centre near Ramelton, Co. Donegal, and she will be on restricted mobility rest for the next six weeks.

The ISPCA reported that while she was stunned, she is eating well and is expected to “make a full recovery”.

The ISPCA will be appealing for a home once she has recovered.

Anyone with information should contact the ISPCA’s National Animal Cruelty Helpline on 0818 515 515

ISPCA

This year marks a significant milestone for the Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA), as it celebrates 75 years of protecting, rehabilitating, and rehoming animals across Ireland.

To celebrate 75 years, on Tuesday, May 28 the Lord Mayor of Dublin, Daithí De Róiste launched the #ISPCA75 campaign in the Mansion House, in Dublin.

The new ISPCA campaign aims to raise €750,000 by the end of the 2024, because of the significant financial burden it now faces and the constant demand for space due to more animals being abandoned, abused or neglected.

As the charity marks 75 years of service, it is calling on its supporters to join in its “mission of creating a world where every animal is treated with kindness and respect”.

The ISPCA remains committed to helping every animal in need and does not turn away any distressed or neglected animal needing rescue.