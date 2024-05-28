This year marks a significant milestone for the Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA) as it celebrates 75 years of protecting, rehabilitating, and rehoming animals across Ireland.

To celebrate 75 years, today (Tuesday, May 28) the Lord Mayor of Dublin, Daithí De Róiste launched the #ISPCA75 campaign in the Mansion House, in Dublin.

Agriland has also gone behind the scenes of the new campaign to learn about the work that the ISPCA do every day in every county in Ireland from Denise McCausland, the national head of animal welfare at the ISPCA.

The new IPSCA campaign aims to raise €750,000 by the end of the 2024 chiefly because of the significant financial burden it now faces and the constant demand for space due to more animals being abandoned, abused or neglected in 2023.

As the charity marks 75 years of service, it is calling on its supporters to join in its “mission of creating a world where every animal is treated with kindness and respect”.

The Lord Mayor of Dublin said: “I’m delighted to welcome the ISPCA to the Oak Room to celebrate their 75 years of compassion and commitment and I’d like to wish them continued success with their great work.”

Through dedicated efforts, the organisation has provided shelter and veterinary care to vulnerable animals, offering them a second chance at life.

The ISPCA remains committed to helping every animal in need and does not turn away any distressed or neglected animal needing rescue.

Throughout 2023, the ISPCA took in more than 1,475 animals – an increase of 28% on 2022. In the past 10 years, it has looked after over 10,700 animals.

The charity is still continuing to see a demand on their services and wants to ensure that they can continue to protect animals’ lives now and into the future.

Chief executive officer of the ISPCSA, Dr. Cyril Sullivan said: “At the ISPCA, our commitment to animal welfare is at the core of everything we do.

“As we celebrate 75 years of service, we are immensely grateful to people and companies who have donated throughout the years, to anyone who has fostered or rehomed animals and to our staff and volunteers who have helped us in our mission to protect and care for Ireland’s most vulnerable animals.

Together, we have achieved so much, but there is still work to be done. With your continued support, we can ensure that every animal receives the love, care, and respect they deserve.”

The organisation has said the success of the ISPCA is “a testament to the collective efforts of its donors, funders, volunteers, employees, and the wider community of animal lovers”.

To drive awareness of animal welfare the ISPCA are calling on pet owners to share pictures of their animals on social media and tag @ISPCA_offical to spread awareness of the important of protecting the welfare of animals.

Additional reporting by Ronan Sands