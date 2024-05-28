Irish farmers should be allowed planning exemptions to convert unused farm buildings into accommodation or farm shops, according to a European election candidate.

Ireland South MEP candidate Cynthia Ní Mhurchú made the call as new rules in the UK will permit farmers to convert their unused buildings into new homes and shops from May 21.

She said that UK farmers now have more freedom to convert agricultural buildings for commercial uses, as well as converting farm buildings to provide accommodation.

The UK rules mean unused buildings on farms can be repurposed for new business opportunities, including outdoor sports facilities and farm training centres, without the need to submit a planning application.

Planning

The Fianna Fáil election candidate said that replicating such an initiative in Ireland would support small family farms who may wish to diversify their activities into agri-tourism and small scale farm produce retailing.

Ní Mhurchú described the proposal as a common sense approach that would allow farmers to convert older farm buildings into valuable assets.

Cynthia Ní Mhurchú

As farm incomes can be low for many farmers, she added that any kind of diversification should be a welcome step to keep farm families afloat.

“Farmers are the backbone of rural Ireland. Farming communities keep the local shops, post offices and pubs open and trading.

“It is imperative that we support them in whatever way we can.

“This small measure would encourage more agri-tourism accommodation which could take pressure off the long term rental market.

“This is just one way I would like to see a whole new approach to rolling back red tape for farmers.

“Planning restrictions in rural areas are hindering development which is exacerbating the housing crisis,” she said.