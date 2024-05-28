While weekly throughput has remained low recently, prices in the sheep trade have remained stable from factories, while the mart trade has been lively.

The Eid al-Adha festival, which traditionally leads to a surge in demand for Irish lamb, is set to take place during the middle of next month (June) and may see sheep processors more anxious for supplies of finished lambs.

Meanwhile, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has confirmed that 17,167 farmers applied for the National Sheep Welfare Scheme (NSWS) covering almost two million ewes.

The new scheme officially closed for applications at midnight on Tuesday (May 21).

Participants in the National Sheep Welfare Scheme are required to complete two actions to receive the full payment of up to €8/ewe.

Spring lamb prices

Irish Country Meats (ICM) is quoting €9.30/kg, plus a 20c/kg QA bonus for spring lambs up to 21.5kg, a total of €9.50/kg.

Other processors are offering €9.40/kg plus a 10c/kg QA bonus for a spring lamb up to 21kg.

At the marts, a strong trade can be currently seen for spring lambs.

At Dowra Mart, spring lambs reached €238 for three lambs weighing 50kg at a sale on Friday, May 24 while 38 spring lambs weighing 48.2kg sold for €225 each.

Sample prices

Three weighing 50kg- €238;

Six weighing 52kg- €231;

19 weighing 51.5kg- €230;

Ten weighing 49kg- €230;

Seven weighing 50kg- €230;

Four weighing 47.5kg- €226.

At Baltinglass Mart in Co. Wicklow, there was a strong selling trade for spring lambs at a sale on Saturday, May 25 with a top price of €212 for a lot of ten weighing 45kg/ head, while a lot of ten spring lambs weighing 45kg made €204/head.

Hoggets

ICM is quoting €9/kg, plus a 20c/kg QA bonus, which is a total of €9.20/kg for a hogget.

At Dowra Mart, hoggets topped out at €233 for three hoggets weighing 62kg.

Sample prices

12 weighing 51.5kg at €219;

27 weighing 48.5kg at €216.50;

12 weighing 53kg at €216;

Four weighing 50kg at €213.50;

Ten weighing 54kg at €208.

Baltinglass Mart sample hogget prices

17 weighing 57kg made €226;

Three weighing 60kg made €200;

Two weighing 41kg made €184;

Five weighing 56kg made €180.

Ewe prices

ICM is currently offering €4.20/kg for heavy ewes, while another processor is offering €4.10 plus a 10c/kg QA bonus for heavy ewes.

At Baltinglass Mart, ewes, breeding and cast, made from €100 up to €190/head.

Dowra Mart cull ewe prices