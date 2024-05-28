The National Biomethane Strategy will be brought to cabinet today (Tuesday, May 28) by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue and Minister for Environment, Climate and Communications Eamon Ryan.

The plan will be supported by an initial biomethane capital grant of €40 million, to encourage early adopters in the industry, with additional funding to be provided later as the strategy is implemented over the coming years.

The National Biomethane Strategy plans to produce zero-carbon home-grown gas from grass and organic waste, which, it is hoped, will give farmers a new way to generate additional income.

The two ministers will outline steps to progress towards the government’s targets of increasing biomethane production in Ireland to 5.7 terawatt-hours (TWh), which is 60% of Irish homes’ gas usage, and after implementation of the Climate Action Plan could provide 50% of Irish gas usage within 15 years.

The National Biomethane Strategy represents Ireland’s first major policy statement on biomethane, and is considered a “milestone” in the development of an indigenous biomethane sector.

Minister McConalogue is set to announce the opening of an ‘expression of interest’ call for a Biomethane Capital Grant of €40 million.

Commenting on this funding, the minister said is will “encourage early adopters in the industry”.

“From an agricultural perspective, benefits have been identified such as alternative farm income avenues through production of renewable energy, availability of digestate to reduce fertilizer costs, and providing alternative land use options for farmers that choose such diversification.”

Also commenting on the new National Biomethane Strategy, Minister Ryan said: “I am consistently saying we have to ensure that farmers are well protected and paid for what they produce.

“This biomethane strategy provides an opportunity for farmers to produce home-grown energy, as well as providing us with quality food, giving them a new, diverse income stream that pays them and helps power our economy,” Minister Ryan added.

Minister Ryan is also set to provide additional details on the new Renewable Heat Obligation (RHO), which is being developed by his department.

It is intended that this obligation will incentivise suppliers of fossil fuels used for heat to ensure an increasing proportion of the energy they supply is renewable.

A new “high-level” Biomethane Implementation Group under the Department of Environment, Climate and Communication will be set up to support the implementation of the biomethane strategy and target delivery of the plan, including seeking further funding from the Infrastructure, Climate and Nature Fund for expenditure.