The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has now approved 56% of the applications made by farmers under tranche 2 of the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS 3).

The latest data published by the department shows that 5,130 out of the total 9,110 applications were approved up to yesterday (Monday, May 27).

DAFM officials are still processing 3,368 applications, 406 have been rejected and 206 withdrawn by the applicant.

The following table provides a breakdown of the current status of tranche 2 applications under the ten TAMS 3 schemes:

TAMS 3 schemeApplicationsRejectedWithdrawnIn progressApproved
Animal Welfare Nutrient Storage Scheme2,20097568041,243
Dairy Equipment Scheme21713764133
Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme3,113185561,0241,843
Low Emission Slurry Spreading756115273467
Organic Capital Investment Scheme6341512147460
Pig & Poultry Investment Scheme46102025
Solar Capital Investment Scheme7382013560145
Tillage Capital Investment Scheme444271575327
Women Farmer Capital Investment Scheme4382514169230
Young Farmer Capital Investment Scheme5241718232257
Total9,1104062063,3685130
TAMS 3 tranche 2 applications. Source: DAFM

Over the past week an additional 120 tranche 2 applications for the Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme (FSCIS) were approved.

This means that 1,843 out of 3,113 applications have now been cleared, 1,024 are “in progress”, while 190 have been rejected and 56 withdrawn.

DAFM granted 85 further applications out of the 2,200 made under the Animal Welfare Nutrient Storage Scheme (AWNSS). 1,243 applications have been approved for the scheme.

The data shows that 355 applications made by farmers under tranche 1 of TAMS 3 are still being worked on by DAFM staff.

7,058 out of 8,203 tranche 1 applications have been approved since last December, 614 applications have been rejected and 176 withdrawn under this initial tranche.

The AWNSS is the scheme with the highest number of tranche 1 applications still “in progress” at 152, followed by the FSCIS on 65 and the Solar Capital Investment Scheme (SCIS) on 55.

Meanwhile, the department has told Agriland that “claims for payment in respect of approved investments under TAMS3 are currently being assessed”.

“It is anticipated that payments will start to issue in June,” a DAFM spokesperson added.

