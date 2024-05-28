The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has now approved 56% of the applications made by farmers under tranche 2 of the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS 3).

The latest data published by the department shows that 5,130 out of the total 9,110 applications were approved up to yesterday (Monday, May 27).

DAFM officials are still processing 3,368 applications, 406 have been rejected and 206 withdrawn by the applicant.

The following table provides a breakdown of the current status of tranche 2 applications under the ten TAMS 3 schemes: TAMS 3 scheme Applications Rejected Withdrawn In progress Approved Animal Welfare Nutrient Storage Scheme 2,200 97 56 804 1,243 Dairy Equipment Scheme 217 13 7 64 133 Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme 3,113 185 56 1,024 1,843 Low Emission Slurry Spreading 756 1 15 273 467 Organic Capital Investment Scheme 634 15 12 147 460 Pig & Poultry Investment Scheme 46 1 0 20 25 Solar Capital Investment Scheme 738 20 13 560 145 Tillage Capital Investment Scheme 444 27 15 75 327 Women Farmer Capital Investment Scheme 438 25 14 169 230 Young Farmer Capital Investment Scheme 524 17 18 232 257 Total 9,110 406 206 3,368 5130 TAMS 3 tranche 2 applications. Source: DAFM

Over the past week an additional 120 tranche 2 applications for the Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme (FSCIS) were approved.

This means that 1,843 out of 3,113 applications have now been cleared, 1,024 are “in progress”, while 190 have been rejected and 56 withdrawn.

DAFM granted 85 further applications out of the 2,200 made under the Animal Welfare Nutrient Storage Scheme (AWNSS). 1,243 applications have been approved for the scheme.

TAMS

The data shows that 355 applications made by farmers under tranche 1 of TAMS 3 are still being worked on by DAFM staff.

7,058 out of 8,203 tranche 1 applications have been approved since last December, 614 applications have been rejected and 176 withdrawn under this initial tranche.

The AWNSS is the scheme with the highest number of tranche 1 applications still “in progress” at 152, followed by the FSCIS on 65 and the Solar Capital Investment Scheme (SCIS) on 55.

Meanwhile, the department has told Agriland that “claims for payment in respect of approved investments under TAMS3 are currently being assessed”.

“It is anticipated that payments will start to issue in June,” a DAFM spokesperson added.