The Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine (DAFM) paid 90% of its suppliers within 15 days in the first quarter (Q1) of this year.

That is according to recent data published by the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment (DETE).

It is a government requirement that all central government departments pay their suppliers within 15 calendar days of receipt of a valid invoice. This is known as “prompt payment”.

This standard also applies to the Health Service Executive (HSE), local authorities and all other public sector bodies, excluding commercial semi-State bodies.

All government departments and relevant public sector bodies are required to publish quarterly payment performance reports.

DAFM

The data shows that DAFM issued 5,604 payments to suppliers within 15 days between January and March 2024, which was 90% of the payments due in the period.

The total value of these payments amounted to almost €35.5 million.

During the period, 98% of payments (6,106) valued at €43 million were made by the department within 30 days of receiving a valid invoice.

In the previous quarter, covering from October to December 2023, DAFM issued 8,246 or 73% of payments within 15 days.

94% of payments (10,565) were made by the department within 30 days during the quarter.

Education, social protection and foreign affairs were the worst performing government departments in Q1 2024 issuing just 63% of payments within 15 days.

The Department of Finance came closest to a near-perfect payment record making 98% of payments to suppliers in the 15-day window.

The majority of departments had paid almost all invoices within 30 days.