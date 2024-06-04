The 2024 all-Ireland and all nations sheep shearing and woolhandling championships took place at Mountbellew, Co. Galway over the bank holiday weekend (beginning Saturday, June 1).
It was the first time that Mountbellew hosted the event, which saw competitors from Ireland, Northern Ireland, England, Scotland, Wales, France, Australia and New Zealand all vying for the top prizes.
The 13 categories in the championships included, novice; woolhandling; junior; intermediate; blade; senior; Ireland versus Northern Ireland; and best family shearing and woolhandling.
The organisers of “Kepak Shearfest” at Mountbellew Mart billed the two-day event as “the Olympics of sheep shearing”.
Richard Jones from Wales took home the top spot in the all nations category, with Irishman Jack Robinson finishing in third place.
However, Robinson took home first place in this year’s all Ireland open category.
Sheep shearing and woolhandling results
Results from the 2024 all-Ireland and all nations sheep shearing and woolhandling championships:
All Ireland Open
- Jack Robinson;
- Ivan Scott;
- Denis O’Sullivan;
- Graeme Davidson;
- Mark Magee;
- Stanley Allingham.
All Nations Open
- Richard Jones;
- Gethin Lewis;
- Jack Robinson;
- Ivan Scott;
- Denis O’Sullivan;
- Graeme Davidson.
All Ireland and All Nations Blades
- James Hopkins;
- Noel Joyce;
- Martin Hopkins;
- George Mudge;
- Patrick Moran;
- Patrick Kerrigan.
All Ireland and All Nations Open Woolhandling
- Rachel Murphy;
- Hazel Crowe;
- Jayne Harkness Bones;
- Ellen Murphy;
- Joanne Devaney.
All Ireland and All Nations Novice Woolhandling
- Jessica McConnell;
- Leah Maxwell;
- Jazmine Williams;
- Mary Ita Hogan.
All Ireland and All Nations Senior
- Alex Butler;
- Ryan Adams;
- Ben Scott;
- Karol Devaney;
- Robert Douglas;
- Joseph Stephens.
All Ireland and All Nations Intermediate
- Elgan Roberts;
- Lewis Jones;
- Luke Magee;
- Paddy Dunne;
- Ciaran Lawless;
- Enda Bradley.
All Ireland and All Nations Junior
- Andy Corrigan;
- Kevin Noone;
- Joseph Scahill;
- Brian Keely;
- Sean Dunne;
- Alexander McDonald.
All Ireland and All Nations Novice
- Pat Biggins;
- Paddy Fitzpatrick;
- John Mean.
Galway Confined
- Ciaran Lawless;
- Padraig Coen;
- John Stephens;
- Joseph Stephens;
- Jonathon Molloy;
- Shane McDonagh.
Family
- Devaneys;
- Bradleys;
- Magees;
- Dunnes.