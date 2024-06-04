The 2024 all-Ireland and all nations sheep shearing and woolhandling championships took place at Mountbellew, Co. Galway over the bank holiday weekend (beginning Saturday, June 1).

It was the first time that Mountbellew hosted the event, which saw competitors from Ireland, Northern Ireland, England, Scotland, Wales, France, Australia and New Zealand all vying for the top prizes.

The 13 categories in the championships included, novice; woolhandling; junior; intermediate; blade; senior; Ireland versus Northern Ireland; and best family shearing and woolhandling.

The organisers of “Kepak Shearfest” at Mountbellew Mart billed the two-day event as “the Olympics of sheep shearing”.

Richard Jones from Wales took home the top spot in the all nations category, with Irishman Jack Robinson finishing in third place.

However, Robinson took home first place in this year’s all Ireland open category.

Sheep shearing and woolhandling results

Results from the 2024 all-Ireland and all nations sheep shearing and woolhandling championships:

All Ireland Open

Jack Robinson; Ivan Scott; Denis O’Sullivan; Graeme Davidson; Mark Magee; Stanley Allingham.

All Nations Open

Richard Jones; Gethin Lewis; Jack Robinson; Ivan Scott; Denis O’Sullivan; Graeme Davidson.

All Ireland and All Nations Blades

James Hopkins; Noel Joyce; Martin Hopkins; George Mudge; Patrick Moran; Patrick Kerrigan.

Shearing underway at Mountbellew Source: Lisa Chambers via X

All Ireland and All Nations Open Woolhandling

Rachel Murphy; Hazel Crowe; Jayne Harkness Bones; Ellen Murphy; Joanne Devaney.

All Ireland and All Nations Novice Woolhandling

Jessica McConnell; Leah Maxwell; Jazmine Williams; Mary Ita Hogan.

All Ireland and All Nations Senior

Alex Butler; Ryan Adams; Ben Scott; Karol Devaney; Robert Douglas; Joseph Stephens.

All Ireland and All Nations Intermediate

Elgan Roberts; Lewis Jones; Luke Magee; Paddy Dunne; Ciaran Lawless; Enda Bradley.

All Ireland and All Nations Junior

Andy Corrigan; Kevin Noone; Joseph Scahill; Brian Keely; Sean Dunne; Alexander McDonald.

All Ireland and All Nations Novice

Pat Biggins; Paddy Fitzpatrick; John Mean.

Galway Confined

Ciaran Lawless; Padraig Coen; John Stephens; Joseph Stephens; Jonathon Molloy; Shane McDonagh.

Family