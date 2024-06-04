Independent Ireland’s candidate for MEP in the Midlands-North-West constituency, Ciaran Mullooly has today (Tuesday, June 4) committed to “fight tirelessly” to secure essential EU funding to bolster infrastructure in the west of Ireland.



Mullooly stated that “robust and equitable funding” to bolster the West of Ireland’s infrastructure will be a “key priority” of his in Brussels.

The candidate added that it “baffles” him that there is so much focus on lifting the passenger cap at Dublin airport, while regional balance is “ignored”.

Mullooly is advocating for improvements to Ireland West Airport Knock airport to be “prioritised” as a matter of urgency, and for infrastructure projects, such as, the Atlantic Rail Corridor.

He added:

“If we are serious about wanting the West to become a viable manufacturing hub and, generally, a viable place to invest and do business, we must match this ambition with action.”

The Independent Ireland MEP candidate also said that the Green Party seem to be more obsessed with penalising rural dwellers, than they are at providing the infrastructure required to reduce vehicle dependency in rural areas.

He acknowledged the “significant” funding Ireland West Airport Knock had received from the EU during the initial development, and since then has received a number of EU co-funded investments.

Ireland West Airport Knock received a total of £1.3 million grant from the EU in the initial stages, according to Mullooly.

The Independent Ireland MEP candidate ensured that with more strategic investments Ireland West Airport Knock and the Atlantic Rail Corridor can become the “foundation” of the west’s transport network.

He added that this would drive economic growth and provide “critical” connections for both people and goods.

Mullooly on water quality

Meanwhile, Mullooly has claimed that farmers are being “treated unfairly” on the issue of water quality. He said that he “recognises the challenges” faced by farmers in terms of some environmental rules.

“Farmers are experiencing difficulties with climate change regulations coming from Europe and in relation to [nitrates] derogation and water quality issues.”

Mullooly said that the majority of the scrutiny for water quality falls on to the agriculture sector. He added that there were other contributors to water quality issues in Ireland which do not appear to receive the same level of scrutiny.

He then called for farmers to be given “time and technology” to improve their practices, saying they “cannot and should not be blamed for something they are not responsible for”.