The Green Party said it will “fight for the passage and implementation” of the proposed EU Nature Restoration Law (NRL).

The controversial NRL is currently stalled after it failed to pass its final hurdle at a meeting of the Council of the EU (council of ministers) in March due to some member states changing their stance.

Earlier this month, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan and his party colleague and Minister of State for Nature Malcolm Noonan wrote to EU environment ministers to try to secure the adoption of the law at a meeting scheduled for June 17.

Green Party

The NRL is among a series of pledges laid out in the Green Party’s manifesto for the 2024 European elections taking place on June 7.

The document was published today (Friday, May 24) ) by the party’s two sitting MEPs, Ciarán Cuffe and Grace O’Sullivan, and Midlands-North-West candidate Pauline O’Reilly.

The party states that “a vibrant, sustainable, secure agricultural sector is vital to the social and economic life of rural Ireland”.

On the issue of live exports, the party said that EU transport rules focused on “the minimisation of harm and distress to animals” need to be expanded to third countries

The Greens said that transport times should not exceed 8 hours and there should be a ban on shipment of unweaned animals.

CAP

Despite significant reform, the manifesto states that the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) needs further improvement to ensure continued support for small farmers.

“The current emphasis on the amount of land farmed needs to shift towards paying farmers for producing food in a way that enhances the natural environment.

“Our vision for European and Irish agriculture is a diversified as well as environmentally and economically resilient sector, empowered to prepare for the changes coming in global food patterns and a warmer and wetter world,” it said.

The party said that Pillar 1 agri-environmental schemes now play an essential role in the Green New Deal and reward responsible and hardworking farmers that improve and safeguard their land.

The manifesto calls for 10% of the European Union budget to be allocated to a fund for biodiversity objectives from 2026.

The Greens said that if elected to the European Parliament they will campaign for fair trade deals which ensure Irish farmers are not put at a disadvantage.

The party said it will continue to oppose trade deals “where they are not done correctly”, such as Mercosur.

The manifesto document also urges the EU to make greater use of Pillar 1 and 2 funds to ensure greater diversity and generational renewal in farming.

It adds that there should be a special dispensation for the promotion of organic farming, while small and ecological farmers should be supported with “significant investment”.