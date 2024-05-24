Ireland South MEP Sean Kelly has reiterated his call for a major overhaul of the Irish planning system to be urgently carried out.

The Fine Gael representative expressed “significant concern” over the inefficiencies and delays which he said are currently hindering the country’s development.

“Like many people, I have concerns about the Irish planning system for a long time and it is a problem that we must address,” he said.

The MEP stressed the detrimental impact the slow and inefficient planning process has on Ireland’s economic growth and development.

“The growth and development of our economy is being held up by a planning process that is too slow, inefficient, and at the mercy of serial objectors,” Kelly said.

Planning system

The MEP highlighted the particular challenges faced by vital energy and infrastructure projects, which are frequently stalled by objections “at every turn”.

“The result is a slow rollout of renewables and electricity that is more expensive for everybody as a result.

“The consequences of these delays extend beyond just higher costs. [There are] more carbon emissions as we are locked into our fossil fuel dependency,” he said.

“Crucially, investors are less interested in Ireland because we cannot guarantee them a secure supply of energy. This is often overlooked,” Kelly added.

The MEP said that efforts have been made at European Union level to address these issues.

“The Repower EU emergency planning laws were agreed in December 2022 and aim to speed up planning for renewable energy and grid projects.

“It was a direct response to the energy price crisis, yet still, Ireland has not properly implemented it,” Kelly said.

“Our system continues to be riddled with delays, while other countries like Germany, France, and Belgium accelerate theirs. This is not acceptable.

“We must urgently reform our planning system, cut out delays and make sure Ireland is open for business, driving down energy costs in the process,” he added.