Sinn Féin candidate for midlands-north-west, Michelle Gildernew has said that Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil’s legacy will be “their failure” to address the issue of rural development.

She added that this will leave towns and villages at a “huge disadvantage”, and that these communities have been “largely ignored” as the inequalities they face will continue to grow.

“In towns and villages across midlands-north-west, there is an underlying feeling of inequality when it comes to regional development.

“They are the areas that suffered most as a result of the years of austerity, which only compounded the lack of investment in these communities before that and experienced neglect during the Celtic Tiger era,” Gildernew said.

In some of the areas, there is not enough water and sewage infrastructure to deal with the “building of houses en masse,” according to the Sinn Féin candidate.

In addition, many towns there has been no schools built, despite the “significant rise” in population. She added that it is “increasingly difficult” to see a doctor or dentist.

Gildernew said that Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are “only interested” in Dublin, with well-paid work at a premium, with many people having to commute long hours for a good job.

The candidate added that this is “no good” to someone who is working on a family farm.

Rural housing

The government has been called on to oblige local authorities to plan, deliver and support housing in rural areas.

A member of the Seanad, Victor Boyhan said that county councils should be required to support rural housing irrespective of whether housing is one-off or in clusters.

“Rural housing guidance should encourage community stakeholders and councils to enter appropriate affordable housing opportunities for all stages of life to foster greater community cohesion.

“Rural housing policy needs to address depopulation; deliver affordable housing options; support community development and cohesion; and grow the rural economy.

“Geographic equity is important in the right of everyone to an adequate home… I would favour local authorities being provided with financial resources for strategic site assembly to secure land and sites, particularly in priority areas,” he added.