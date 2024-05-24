Generational renewal and climate policy were some of the key issues highlighted for the agricultural sector at a panel discussion with some of the MEP candidates in the run up to European elections.

Independent Ireland candidate, Eddie Punch; Green Party senator, Pauline O’Reilly; MEP for Ireland South, Billy Kelleher all took part in the discussion held yesterday (Thursday, May 23) at the annual general meeting (AGM) of the Guild of Agricultural Journalists.

Senator O’Reilly said that people “need to be honest” about the future for the sector.

Senator O’Reilly said that there was a need for members of the Green Party to be present at more events.

“Let’s face it, the Greens are pointed out as the bogey man and it is absolutely untrue,” the senator said.

She added that this issue “needs” to be resolved through working with nature, achieving support for agricultural environmental schemes, and getting support to ensure that the family farm structure remains in place.

Punch said that while there is a need to “compromise”, that farmers “are tired of being told what to think, what to eat, where to go and what to drive”.

“They are tired of having carbon taxes imposed on diesel cars, when they have no alternative.

“When you’re cutting silage, there is no alternative to diesel, so that’s not a carbon tax. That’s just tax,” Punch said.

Kelleher said that over the next few years, he will be focusing on maintaining access to the single market to ensure accurate finance for small and medium businesses.

He added that Irish banks are “not lending in the way that they should be” to the agricultural sector.

MEP candidates

All three MEP candidates agreed on the need for more work in the area of generational renewal for the agricultural sector.

Punch said that there needs to a pathway created for younger farmers to invest in.

He said it is “impossible” to invest in a farm now with the “constant flip flopping” of policy.

“We’ve seen with the nitrates derogation, it is impossible for people to know if it is a wise idea to invest in a farm at the moment when the rug can be pulled out from under your fingers,” Punch said.

Punch added that there was a “need” to deliver “certainty” for farmers.

Kelleher echoed these views when he said that delivering on “certainty” was “key” for the sector.

“If we want to instill confidence in the industry, the very least we should have is confidence in the policies that underpin it.

“There should be a rigorous assessment of policies before they actually are implemented,” Kelleher said.

Kelleher said that with an aging profile in rural areas, it is not just farmers that are affected, but the entire rural population.

Senator O’Reilly said that from talking to farmers she sees the “reality” is that most farmers are part-time.

She said that it is “necessary” for further investment in diversification for the future of farming.

“Denial that the climate is changing is not going to help anyone and when it comes to nature restoration, there is just the reality that you have to sign up to, that our waters are in trouble,” the senator said.