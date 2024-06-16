Police in Surrey, England are conducting an investigation after an escaped cow was rammed by a police car.

The police had received numerous calls from the public reporting damage from a cow that was running loose on main roads around north-west Surrey on Friday evening (June 14).

The police has stated that over a period of a number of hours, forces tried a number of options to safely capture the cow.

After many failed attempts, a decision was made to stop it using a police car. Police try to stop an escaped cow by ramming it with their car in Feltham, West London pic.twitter.com/kRTnGRr5SH— UB1UB2 West London (Southall) (@UB1UB2) June 15, 2024

With support from a member of the public, the cow was moved to a nearby farm, where the animal is now receiving treatment for a large cut to its leg.

The owner of the cow has been located and notified of the incident.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has been notified and a voluntary referral will be made in due course.

Chief inspector, Sam Adcock said: “I know that this has caused distress and I’d like to thank the community for their concern.

“The decision to use the police car is one that was only taken after other methods to stop the cow had failed. There will be an investigation into the actions that led to this, but our focus at all times is on ensuring the safety of the public.

“I know there are videos circulating of this incident, which the public may find distressing. I would ask that these videos are sent directly to us to help with our investigation.”

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) stated that the hitting of the animal “appears disproportionate”.

“This is upsetting and distressing footage. As soon as we were made aware, we urgently contacted the police to establish background and to find out what happened to the calf,” it stated.

“All animals should be treated with respect. Together, we can create a better world for all animals,” the RSPCA added.